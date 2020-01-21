Rise of New Champions publishes worldwide on Switch

Why are sports games always so damn serious? Old school hits like NBA Jam and Mutant League Football have given the world of sports games a campy charm that everyone could enjoy. During the GameCube and Wii eras, the Super Mario Strikers series delivered a wild, electrifying sports experience that has not been seen since. Fortunately, Bandai Namco decided that enough is enough. They bring back the unrealistic sports fun we all crave, and they do it with a series that not many foreign players know: Captain Tsubasa for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is expected to be released worldwide and the series will focus more than ever before. Long before the icon of modern sports like Haikyu and Prince of Tennis, there was Captain Tsubasa, a manga series published in 1981 about hot-blooded football action that still publishes new chapters today.

The series may not be a well-known name in America, but it is a huge franchise in Japan, and now this legendary anime and manga giant is getting a sharp, high-intensity video game designed to perfectly match the wild anime-style sports fights to the original Series. Players can control a variety of legendary characters from the original series, all rendered in a ravishing 3D toon shading style that somehow manages to perfectly capture the old-school look of the manga illustrations. The game also offers several game modes, including story modes, versus mode, and online versus mode.

Not much is known about the game yet, but Bandai Namco will release Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam sometime in 2020.

