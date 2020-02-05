Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season One Netflix Review: Better as a drama than as DocuSeries

Rating: *** 1/2 (3.5 / 5)

From time to time, a new original program or movie premiere on Netflix, and why it shouldn’t, since the streaming platform has an audience that spans the world. The broadcast giant not only hosts some of the most famous productions, but also has a series of projects that come from different regions, such as titles in Spanish, titles in Arabic and much more. One of Netflix’s latest series is Rise of Empires: Ottoman, which premiered on January 24. The docudrama series has been circulating on social networks lately, since it tells the story of one of the greatest conquests in history. So, if you’re a history buff, you’re sure to tune into this series and see how the powerful Ottoman army took over the Roman Empire that has been ruling throughout Europe for centuries.

Now, before reading further, we would like to point out that the docudrama is narrated by a voice that many of you, Game of Thrones fans, will find very familiar, after all, it is none other than Charles Dance, who rehearsed the evil one Tywin Lannister in the successful HBO program. But that is not the only similarity between Rise of Empires: Ottoman and Game of Thrones: we will go deeper into it later. Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the epic 15th century story of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror. The chronicles of the six episode series rise from a 13-year-old boy to take over Constantinople, which was ruled by the Roman Empire and his father, Murad II, and become the ruler of the Ottoman Empire. The show is based on the foundations of the Roman Empire and its fall, which later changed the name of the historic city of Constantinople to what we know today, Istanbul. The city becomes the capital of the Ottoman Empire due to its rich cultural history.

When the first episode begins, he introduces Mehmed II, the man who would one day take over Constantinople. He highlights his relationship with his mother, whom he must leave because his father, the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Murad II needs him to start training. Once reunited with his father, with whom he shares a rather complicated relationship, he introduces him to his stepmother, whom he calls Mother Mara, daughter of a Serbian monarch. At the age of 13, Mehmed II is asked to take the throne, however, after the great vizier, Candarli Halil Pasha, intervened constantly and Mehmed II’s trial was not sufficiently capable of handling the role of a Sultan, his father takes it back. Finally, after the disappearance of his mother and father, he takes over the Ottoman Empire and embarks on a mission to take over Constantinople which, at that time, was under Roman rule. Now, apart from Mehmed II, many others, some 23 armies in total, including their own father, have tried to seize the historic city, but failed. Determined this time, Mehmed II does not want to go back. In addition to having a large army, much larger than the Romans, Mehmed II cannot defeat the Romans. But thanks to many myths and prophecies, in which Mehmed II believes, he does not back down. On the other hand, the ruler of Constantinople, Constantine XI, is worried if he will be the Constantine under whose government the city would fall. Now, history buffs know how it all developed, but it is surely a better experience to see it visually, if it is only on the screens and Netflix does a great job doing that, however, there were some defects in between.

As a drama that focuses on history and battles and conquests, there was a lot of narration, as well as historians who interrupted how parody was depicted on the screen. Which means that historians and their taking or information about the history lesson turned out to be a distraction and much more, indicating the obvious, rather than letting the spectators discover what was happening. In terms of history, and a real description of the events that took place in history, it would have been a much better observation if the fragments of historians who talked about the event or the narration were not included at all. This means that Rise of Empires: Ottoman would have been better if it were just a recreation and / or a representation of the events in history. Turning it into a docudrama did not work well, especially because the fragments of the parody were very well filmed and thought.

The cinematography, the sound, the rays and even the special effects used in the show were par excellence. The actors, Tommaso Basili who plays Constantine, Cem Yi̇ği̇t Üzümoğlu who rehearses Mehmed II together with other main characters, Giovanni Giustiniani Longo played by Bi̇rkan Sokullu, Candarli Halil Pasha from Seli̇m Bayraktar and Therma Sphrantzes, played by İlayda Akdoğ excellent work . Even Tuba Büyüküstün, who played Mara, was exceptional. However, what was missing was a background of some of the characters. The disappearance of Giovanni, whose military achievements could have added more to the character, along with Candarli Halil Pasha, whose character could also have shown why he despised Mehmed II so much, could have improved the show a bit more. While the beginning was slow, it eventually accelerated after the third episode that ultimately led to the success of the conquest. As of now, no details of what the second season of the program will imply have been revealed, but from the end he saw Mehmed II finally in Constantinople, he is expected to show his dominion over the earth and how he expanded his Ottoman Empire from there to the other continents

