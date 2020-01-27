Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The accident was the result of a foggy weather, and killed the nine people on board and plunged the world of sports into mourning. Among the nine, was Kobe’s daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers and crew when her Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a steep slope in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

Bryant was five-time NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medalist, and is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players in history. He was an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a brilliant two-decade career with Los Angeles Lakers.

When the news of his death was known, fans of the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, former President Obama, the Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, and Ellen Degeneres, people from across the spectrum and fans approached to Cry the loss.

Reports indicate that the great basketball player Kobe Bryant and three other people died in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children as if they were mine and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl, Gigi, was born the same day as my youngest daughter, Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Jeannine and I are absolutely shocked to hear the loss of one of my favorite people and one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts and prayers to Vanessa and her girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr

– TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time champion of the NBA and league champion. Leading scorer of all time.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33) January 26, 2020

Like everyone else, I am surprised, shocked and saddened to hear the horrible news about Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter who died in a helicopter accident. Thoughts are with your family and loved ones at this extremely sad time! #RIPKobeBryant

– Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

Heart dating the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant

– Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Like everyone else, I am surprised and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken by his wife and family.

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real-life super hero on that court and I’m sure he was one of his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

