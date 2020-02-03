RIP Kobe Bryant: Burj Khalifa pays tribute to the basketball legend

Burj Khalifa of Dubai paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, yesterday. The NBA icon and her daughter died on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in California while they were heading to Mamba Sports Academy to participate in a youth basketball tournament. After his sudden and premature disappearance, the Emirati businessman Ahmed Bin Sulayem arranged for the basketball icon and his daughter’s images to be displayed on the tallest tower in the world in Dubai. Ahmed received Kobe when he visited the United Arab Emirates in September 2013. According to a report in Gulf Today, Ahmed said: “My deepest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s family. Number 24 will always be with us. Here he is. for my best of all time. “

Previously, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had also mourned the death of the 41-year-old sports icon. Tweeting a photo of Kobe and his daughter, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “We are saddened by the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant with his daughter in a tragic accident. We lost a man full of companies, which inspired generations. Sincere condolences to his family for the disappearance of a star that excited fans with his performance and talent. “

The Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also paid tribute to the athlete saying: “You carried an inspiring message to our youth in Dubai and helped them fulfill their dreams. “The heroes come and go, but the legends are forever“ Kobe Bryant. ”Basketball fans in Dubai also remembered the star when organizing a special prayer ceremony and lit candles in the emirate.