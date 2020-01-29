RIP John Altobelli: A university baseball coach among the victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

John Altobelli, a 56-year-old popular baseball coach at Orange Coast College (OCC), was among the nine victims of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday. The nine people on board died, including John, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa. They were traveling with Kobe and Gianna for a basketball game for young players at the Mamba Sports Academy. Reportedly, Alyssa and Gianna were teammates and their fathers had also become close friends. Kobe was going to train the young players on Sunday while John was going to watch them play at Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed due to foggy conditions.

John had been with OCC for 27 years and had led the Pirates to four state titles and more than 700 victories. In 2019, he was named ABCA / Diamond National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). Remembering his contributions, OCCA associate coach Nate Johnson told ESPN: “He is a little overshadowed by Kobe, but he was his own Kobe from the world of junior college baseball.”

OCC Sports Director Jason Kehler said in a statement, “John counted for both Orange Coast College and baseball. He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. “

John’s brother Tony Altobelli told CNN, “There were two sides to John. People saw him on the baseball field, he is hard and hard like nails, but on the other side of him, he was one of the kindest people that you “ll meet in your life. He cared about his players, cared about his school. “

