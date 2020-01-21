Rio Ferdinand chooses Arsenal's 'inspiring' hero in Chelsea's draw

Ferdinand greeted Xhaka (Image: Visionhaus)

Rio Ferdinand praised Granit Xhaka for his “inspiring” performance in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, praising his fighting spirit.

Xhaka was forced to move to the middle of the center after David Luiz was sent off to challenge Tammy Abraham, who had received a goal courtesy of a mistake from Shkodran Mustafi, with Arsenal as a man and a goal down after that Jorginho brought home the resulting penalty.

Gabriel Martinelli recovered the Gunners in level terms after a sprint that broke his lungs from his own half, but César Azpilicueta seemed to put the game out of reach of Mikel Arteta’s side with only six minutes of normal time remaining.

Arsenal’s right back, Héctor Bellerin, had other ideas, in a left-footed shot from the edge of the area, but Ferdinand chose Xhaka, a player he has been critical of in the past, for special praise for his ability to adapt and show leadership in an awkward situation for your side.

“I have criticized Xhaka,” Ferdinand told BT Sport: But how he demonstrated that desire, maturity, the mentality of getting into the last four and keeping everything together was incredible.

‘That is inspiring for other players. I am changing position and making sure I get this result. Fight, spirit. It was there for Arteta to see. “

Arteta said of the contributions of Xhaka and Bellerin: estás When you are willing, when you have the spirit and have the attitude to play anywhere in the field and take a step forward instead of combining. They stepped forward and tried to help the team as much as possible. “

Xhaka added: played We played very well after the red card. Very difficult, but we show a great team spirit. We were talking part time that we can do it and came back twice, so I am very proud of this team.

‘After this game, nobody will have to talk about us. We show great character. Many people say that we don’t have any characters on the team, so after this game we show that we do.

‘I hope that the center is not my new position, but the player knows that I can play there. I tried to help the team, and the guys around me made it easy for me today. “

