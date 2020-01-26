Ring the bell at Brexit? Plans to celebrate Britain's exit country

LONDON – Since the Brexit is only a few days away, the British are arguing over the Big Ben carillon. And the White Cliffs of Dover are a battlefield.

As the UK prepares to leave the European Union on Friday, there is disagreement about how to mark an historic moment that some enjoy, but fear others.

The British referendum on EU membership in 2016 split the country: 52% decided to leave the 28-nation bloc, 48% voted to stay. The intervening years of political controversy over departure times have not healed the gap.

For pro-Europeans, departure at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) January 31 will be the sad moment when Britain abandons a project that once brought warring nations together, created a huge free trade zone of half a billion people, and allowed Europeans to study, work and live across the continent.

For Brexit supporters, it is the moment when Britain becomes a sovereign nation again after 47 years of membership in the bloated, bureaucratic EU club.

“It is a significant opportunity,” said Brexit Party leader Richard Tice, who plans to meet with party leader Nigel Farage and thousands of one party’s supporters outside Parliament on Friday evening. “It is a great celebration of democratic will. And it is right to celebrate that. “

The organizers promise music, songs, speeches, a light show and a countdown in New Year’s style in the shadow of the bell tower of the parliament. Unfortunately for them, Brexit is unlikely to be characterized by the sound of the huge Big Ben bell, whose hourly bongs are a world-famous symbol of British democracy.

Big Ben has been largely silent since 2017 while the bell tower is being repaired, and the House of Commons officials said a one-night return could cost up to £ 500,000 ($ 654,000).

Undaunted, Brexiteers launched a crowdfunding campaign supported by conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He said, “We’re checking to see if the public can fund them.” However, Johnson’s Downing Street office quickly distanced itself from the idea, and the Commons authorities made it clear that they found it impractical to have a Big Ben Bong for Brexit.

Tice blamed “the bureaucratic blob” for hobbling the plan. But don’t worry: “We have a plan B.”

“We’re going to play Big Ben’s sound, that wonderful sound, loudly through our excellent speaker system,” he said. “And in 50 years … this will be the image of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on January 31, 2020.

“It will be a feeling of coming together, of pride, of patriotism, of belief in our country.”

Many Britons don’t share his excitement.

“Spending half a million pounds ringing a few bells is just silly. The people who want to do that are honestly from their car, ”said Tony Greaves, a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.

Greaves warned his colleagues this week that many people – especially the more than 3 million citizens of other EU countries living in the UK – feel a sense of loss comparable to grief over Brexit.

“Many people won’t celebrate. You will feel very sad and depressed, ”he said. “People say we want to bring the country together now after the division. This is the last way to do it. “

A suggestion that church bells ring as they did at the end of two world wars also met with a contradiction. The central council of church bell ringers emphasized that it “does not advocate ringing for political reasons”.

The debate is also raging in the Dover English Channel, where a pro-EU politician, Liberal Democrat Antony Hook, has raised more than £ 13,000 ($ 17,000) to display a huge “We Love the EU” banner on the famous white Leaving cliffs to attach.

Natalie Elphicke, the conservative legislator responsible for the Brexit in Dover, instead put up a banner with the words “We love the U.K.” accompanied by fireworks that can be seen from France, which is 32 kilometers away.

Britain’s accession to the then European Economic Community at the beginning of 1973 was characterized by a similar ambivalence. The country was divided on this issue and there were calm demonstrations by activists on both sides, but at least no major festivities immediately.

“Britain left for Europe peacefully at midnight last night without any special celebrations,” the Guardian newspaper reported on January 1, 1973. “It was difficult to say that something important had happened.”

Almost half a century later, the Johnson Conservative government has to weigh its own enthusiasm for Brexit with the knowledge that half of the country is against the decision to withdraw from the EU.

The Prime Minister will deliver a television address on Friday evening emphasizing the unity and healing of the divisions. As 23:00 approaches, government buildings are illuminated and a countdown clock is projected onto the black bricks of the Prime Minister’s 10 Downing St. Residence.

Historian Margaret MacMillan urged the government to avoid a certain triumph. She said if there was ever a time for British understatement, it was.

“It is not time to celebrate. It is a time of reconciliation, ”said MacMillan, a professor at the University of Toronto, whose books include“ Dangerous Games: The Use and Abuse of History ”.

“If the prime minister really wanted to become prime minister, he could say, ‘Look, we had a long and difficult disagreement, but let’s sit down and be friends again,’ and just have a tea party or something,” she said: “I think low-key is better.”

Associated press video journalist Jo Kearney contributed to this story.

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and UK policies at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

