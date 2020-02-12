Rima Das’ Village Rockstars is now a chapter in Assam’s English textbook

The winner of the Rima Das National Award “Village Rockstars”, which was India’s entry to the 2019 Oscars, has now been included as a chapter in the English textbook of Assam schools.

“My dad was a school teacher and my mom had a printing press. I was preparing to be a teacher. We have been a family that put a lot of emphasis on education. Of all my achievements, my parents are very proud of this and this has made me very happy. The entire “Village Rockstars” team is very happy! “Das said.

The story of the movie is now part of the standard English textbook VII in Assam. The chapter “Dhunu’s guitar” talks about the film’s journey and tells its story.

In April 2019, the SCERT team was developing the new middle school textbooks under the leadership of Dr. Mizo Prova Borah. Professor Padmini Baruah, the critic, felt that the children in Assam could learn from Rima Das’s trip and become familiar with the portion of Assam that his movie had brought home.

They approached Rima and she agreed. Mizo Baidew, with the full support of the director of SCERT, Dr. Nirada Devi, managed to establish the official procedure, and thus history was made.

“I feel blessed that the children of Assam will be exposed to new ideas and take a look at my film journey. I hope to see a new generation of Assam filmmakers. Many thanks to the Toronto International Film Festival that premiered “Village Rockstars” and believed in us, “added Das.

“Village Rockstars” tells the trip of Dhunu, 10, who comes from a humble town of Assam and dreams of having a guitar. Das “Village Rockstars” and “Bulbul Can Sing” films premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

