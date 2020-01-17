Net profit in October-December was Rs 11,640 million rupees, compared with Rs 10,251 million rupees in the same period of the previous year.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries reported on Friday a 13.5 percent increase in consolidated net profits to a record Rs 11,640 million in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, due to the continued increase in retail and telecommunications consumer businesses.

Net profit in October-December was Rs 11,640 million rupees, compared with Rs 10,251 million rupees in the same period of the previous year. However, consolidated revenues fell 1.4 percent to Rs 168,858 crore, the company said in a statement.

Consumer companies, which until last year accounted for a quarter of the company’s pre-tax earnings, contributed a third of EDITDA in the third quarter.

The retail business EBITDA increased 58% to Rs 2,389 million rupees, while the telecommunications arm Jio registered a net profit of Rs 1,350 million rupees.

