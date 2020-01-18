Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) earned up to 3% in intraday trading on Friday, that is, on January 17, before the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended in December (Q3) scheduled for later in the day after market hours.

Experts believe that RIL’s consolidated revenues for the December quarter could be 2-7% higher sequentially, but profit growth can be flat to moderately high, as the effect of strong retail and telecommunications businesses could be compensated with a weaker petrochemical business. The RIL petchem segment is under pressure due to reduced margins for the quarter ending in December.

In particular, the refining and petrochemical businesses together contribute 60% of RIL’s operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Brokers expect gross refining margins (GRM) in the third quarter of around $ 9-10 per barrel compared to $ 9.4 reported in the September quarter. Motilal Oswal expects a GRM of around $ 9 per barrel, with a large premium of $ 7.3 per barrel to the Singapore GRM, while Kotak Institutional Equities expects a GRM of $ 10.5 per barrel.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the independent RIL Ebitda should increase sequentially due to higher refining margins of $ 10.5 per barrel and crude oil yield, which would be partially offset by strong moderation in the general petrochemical margins.

“Consolidated Ebitda will be further driven by the increase in the contribution of (1) Jio (up to Rs 900 crore QoQ) in the midst of a growing subscriber base and higher ARPUs and (2) retail segment amid growth sustained on revenue, “added Kotak Institutional Equities.

Another brokerage firm, Edelweiss, maintained a positive stance on RIL’s telecommunications business, Jio. “We expect Jio revenues to increase 12.6% QoQ driven by higher Jio Phone sales, recovery of IUC charges (interconnection usage charges) and price increases,” he said.

At 2:56 pm, the RIL shares were trading at Rs 1,583.80, up 3%, after reaching the day’s maximum of Rs 1,584.95. The stock has risen almost 40% in the last year compared to an increase of more than 13% in the Nifty 50 benchmark.

