Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, accused of misleading marketing tactics

A surveillance group accuses Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty of persuading customers to register for a subscription service.

The non-profit organization Transparency In Advertising (TINA) filed complaints with both the Federal Trade Commission and the California Public Prosecutor’s Office for Santa Cruz County, claiming that Rihanna’s company had advertised against the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA) and additional FTC Laws violate misleading discounts and product prices.

The complaints were filed after TINA received reports from Savage X Fenty customers saying they bought clothes from the company’s website and accidentally signed up for a membership that cost $ 49.95 a month.

While the company offered offered bra and panties for $ 25, “the ad itself doesn’t indicate what you’re buying,” Tana spokeswoman Shana Mueller told CNN Business. “There is also a small additional item in your shopping cart labeled” Membership “. There is no price next to it. It is just a small x.”

Weeks later, customers said they received monthly invoices for $ 49.95. The subscription offered discounts on Savage X products, but according to TINA, they were charged for whether they bought something or not. The discount only applied to products that cost more than the monthly membership fee, said Müller.

“Not everyone checks their credit card statements every month,” said Müller. “There are many women who complained three months later:” I lost $ 150 and I didn’t even notice that I was being charged a fee. “

A spokeswoman for Savage X Fenty said the company believed it was complying with consumer protection laws and had received no requests from the FTC.

“These allegations are false and based on misconceptions about our business,” Savage X Fenty spokeswoman Emma Tully told CNN Business via email. “We are proud of our flexible membership program because it enables us to offer our customers unprecedented quality and value. … We firmly believe in transparency, which is why we provide several details of the membership conditions throughout the shopping experience, in advertisements and through our guidelines for integrating ambassadors. “

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is sold by a company called TechStyle Fashion Group, which changed its name in 2016 according to JustFab’s website.

TechStyle describes itself as an online subscription retailer that sells Savage X Fenty and several other clothing brands to a database of more than five million active members.

Founder Adam Goldberg was CEO of Sensa Products LLC, a self-described “miracle” powder maker that was forced to pay customers $ 26.5 million in refunds after the FTC charged false advertising in January 2014.

Goldberg and his TechStyle co-CEO Don Ressler were previously accused of using customer credit cards to charge them for unwanted 2004 transactions with companies, according to Buzzfeed News.

The FTC and Santa Cruz County prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comments on their investigation.

TINA’s investigation also found that 21 Instagram influencers, including rapper Rico Nasty and former reality TV star Basketball Wives LA, Draya Michele, who advertised the Savage X Fenty products, said without to reveal their “essential” brand “ambassador” relationships to the company.

Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty Ligerie line in 2018, aimed at women of all shapes, sizes and colors, after successfully launching her Fenty Beauty Make-up collection a year earlier.

Forbes Magazine declared Rihanna the richest musician in the world last year after launching her luxury fashion line Fenty with LVMH. Her lawyer Edward Shapiro did not immediately respond to requests.