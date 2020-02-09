Rihanna likes to play with us everywhere in R9

Rihanna is trolling us and she loves it (Photo: GC Images)

Rihanna has admitted that she likes to make us troll everywhere, whether or not she will soon release her expected ninth album, called R9 by fans.

The 31-year-old has held us to tenterhooks while working on the rest of her empire, including the expanded Fenty line and her acting career. The last time she dropped an album was in 2016 long ago with Anti.

Although she teased fans, it would come in 2019 (so much so that we waited until that clock struck midnight until defeat was admitted), we are now looking at a decline in 2020.

Or are we?

The star has said that she is determined to keep her lips tight on the specific launch date, and we are going completely loose here.

Asked about the release of her next album, hit-list star Entertainment Tonight said: “To be continued … I want to thwart my fans a little.”

Oh, you don’t say that!

RiRi continued: “Well, they antagonize me too! So they get it back right away. “

She has been busy working on her empire (Photo: Splash News)

Okay, so we stop trolling you and you stop trolling us and dropping the damn record?

In recent years, Rihanna has apparently paid more attention to her own fashion line, and the beauty of Bajan – who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 – has taken up the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.

She shared: “The journey has been incredible.

“It is very hard work and just being true to your brand. I have always tried to hold on to things that I enjoy doing and that I am passionate about. “

Despite the challenge, the Rude Boy star believes that fashion and design are something ‘self-evident’ for her.

The hit maker – who is one of the best-selling artists in the music industry – feels ‘validated’ by the success she has enjoyed as a designer.

Thinking about her successful trip to the design world, Rihanna explained: “Fashion, being creative, that’s one of those things – it doesn’t matter what the outlet is, I always enjoy it.

More: Rihanna



“Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry I am in. It’s part of my visuals, it’s part of my videos, so it’s always been something I’m interested in.

“It is special to have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH. It gives me a validated feeling. “





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rihanna will ‘never really happen’ Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘My heart breaks’

MORE: Rihanna is honored with special NAACP Image Award during first television ceremony