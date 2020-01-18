Rihanna no more love for the brain now, sad.

According to a Us Weekly source, the superstar and Hassan Jameel |, his girlfriend of almost three years, left in their separate ways. No details have been announced yet; not surprisingly, it appears that 31-year-olds have kept their relationship private since first being linked in June 2017.

Ang Fenty Beauty mogul opened up about the romance in a June 2019 profile with Interview magazine, admitting that he was “of course” in love with the Saudi businessman – but stopped expressing whether he wanted to marry her.

When asked if the wedding bells were in his future, the BBHMM singer said:

“Only God knows, woman. We planned and God laughed, didn’t we? ”

Ang Grammy The interviewer mentioned that she wants to be a mother “more than anything else in life,” though.

In September 2019, an insider in the relationship said the couple worked because they were polar opposites, telling the outlet:

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other and their personalities come together. They are both very different, but it works for them.”

A second source confirmed this notion for a month, and shared that the two were “good together” because Jameel was “serious” while RiRi was “happy and wild.”

We hope those who oppose will not remain attracted forever. At least not in this case!

