Rihanna is back on the market. The 31-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty and her almost three-year-old friend Hassan Jameel have quit, Us Weekly reported on Friday January 17. And while the reason for the separation of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel is unclear, fans have had mixed reactions to Rihanna’s new single status.

Rihanna was connected for the first time in June 2017 to Jameel, the son of a successful Saudi Arabian businessman. In June 2019, she admitted for the first time that she was “naturally” in love with her boyfriend at the time. She also admitted that one day she would like to be married, but doesn’t know when. “Only God knows, girl,” she said. “We plan and God laughs, don’t we?”

A source told Weekly in September 2019 that the relationship between Rihanna and Jameel worked so well because of their differences. “Rihanna and Hassan get along very well and their personalities go well together,” said the insider. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Since the news of their separation, fans have landed on Twitter with mixed reactions. Some are pleased to learn that Rihanna is single again, while others thought Jameel might have been the one for her. “Rihanna, if you read this I’m free on Thursday evening and would like to hang out. Please answer and stay with me on Thursday evening when I’m free,” wrote one fan.

Many fans also released Rihanna’s ninth album, which she teased for the past year. Given that Rih and Jameel had been together for almost three years, fans speculate that at least some of the LP’s songs will be about their relationship. In other words, get ready for some fire breakup songs. “Hassan and Rihanna have reportedly split up. Does that mean we get this album?” One fan tweeted.

Rihanna and Jameel’s breakup follows in the breakup of celebrity couples like Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler and Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber. So far, love in Hollywood doesn’t look good in the 2020s.