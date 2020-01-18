Parang Rihanna finds comfort in a familiar face following her split from the boyfriend Hassan Jameel |.

The 31-year-old songstress was silent on her rumored ex-bonfire A $ AP Rocky backstage in 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City on Friday. Judging by photographs taken by the two at the annual charity event organized in honor of the latter A $ AP Yams, they seem to be more friends than they are today! Such perfect timing for the new single pop superstar, too …

Ang Fenty Beauty mogul at An $ AP Mob The actress was spotted laughing together (HERE) after the rapper performed with her fellow members of the stage. It’s not like they were caught wholeheartedly or anything like that (FYI, that happened years ago in 2013 on the set of A $ AP’s Fashion Killa music) but this investigation is very telling.

We mean, this is the very day we found out that Rih and Hassan are gone – it just has to be a bit of a let down for the Saudi businessman, right?

To make things even more interesting, Drake it happened at the same concert. We can imagine that must have been a bit difficult … though, the last time we checked out the Canadian superstar and Rihanna was on good terms after celebrating her birthday in LA last October. So, maybe not.

But more to the point: is there a potential rebound romance brewing here?

As we mentioned earlier, neither Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – nor the Diamonds singer have confirmed their previous rumored relationship and they have yet to comment on the recent sight.

This could be a case of two friends hanging out and nothing more. However, if you look more closely at their recent activity we may have witnessed an OTP.

Rihanna reportedly arrived in Sweden last month to support A $ AP on her comeback show in the country following the star’s legal troubles in Stockholm. They also post together on 2019 British Fashion Awards (pictured, above) and looks comfortable with each other on the red carpet.

Let’s also consider this note of two who remain suspicious of each other in a fight at A $ AP Mob rap in October:

Rihanna was casual hanging out with ASAP MOB during a rap battle with Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/Wp64cHwpDE

– Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) October 14, 2019

We’re not saying this has anything to do with why Rihanna and Hassan call it that but it certainly gives us pause. We mean, he’s single now so why does it matter?

Knowledgeable readers, what do you do with all this?

(Image by Avalon / WENN)