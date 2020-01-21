Rihanna Covers Latest 'i-D' Magazine Issues Celebrating Her Claims in Fashion, Art & Activism

#Roommates, we know that when you see any news related to Rihanna you hope this is her most awaited and anticipated upcoming album – but, unfortunately, this is not the kind of news. Instead, Riri covers the latest issue of “i-D” magazine and it’s all about celebrating the difference makers.

Rihanna may not have given up on thirsty fans for her new album yet, but she’s definitely keeping herself busy on other projects. He recently collaborated with the magazine “i-D” on a special issue to celebrate the magazine’s 40th anniversary. Named Rihannazine, the project features various people set for big things by 2020 within their culture and community.

Rihanna and magazine selected 43 inspirational people across fashion, art, cinema, music and activism to feature on the issue, including musicians Kelela and Tommy Genesis, models Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid, and writers Roxane Gay and Zadie Smith, as well as activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.

The 144-page specialty issue also features interviews with Alexa Demie, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, writer and producer Lena Waithe and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The images were shot in full by photographer Mario Sorrenti and will be available for sale on January 27 until all 5,000 copies are sold.

Speaking on the issue, Rihanna said:

“For me, the very special issue of” iD “represents change and culture. It focuses on some of the people who are continually redefining communities across fashion, music, art, and activism – creates a more inclusive and diverse future. “

Way to go, Rihanna! We still want the album.

