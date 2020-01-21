Rihanna breaks up with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split after 3 years, spotted with A $ AP Rocky

RihannaRecent breakup with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel didn’t seem to cause too much distress to the singer who was spotted at New York’s JFK airport last week, shining like a diamond in a pair of Bottega Veneta pumps and putting on sweatpants and braids in a chic and relaxed look. Fans have been intoxicated since the news of the couple’s breakup after nearly three years together, wondering if the singer’s new music will abound. She hasn’t released an album since Anti 2016, so as you would expect, social media has a lot to say on the subject. One fan tweeted:

And if Rihanna gives up reggae R9 and starts making an album full of heartbreaking ballads 😭. Adele who? pic.twitter.com/9zuFhiKhz5

– 𝙵𝙴𝙽𝚃𝚈𝚇𝚂𝙿𝙴𝙰𝚁𝚂 (@ratedfentyz) January 17, 2020

Others are just waiting for the next album after the break like:

They say that @Rihanna has dominated the singles charts for the past decade. Now she still dominates the singles charts in this new decade by breaking up with her billionaire billion boyfriend

She should just delete more singles from her expected R9 album😁 pic.twitter.com/forCbTHVDX

– 🇳🇬Dreadnstyn🇳🇬 (@dreadnstyn) January 18, 2020

She would have been spotted with A $ AP Rocky after the split. She looked cheerful as she and the rapper were behind the scenes at the Yams Day Benefit 2020 concert in Brooklyn on Friday.

In November 2019, Rihanna shared an Instagram post in which she said, “To all my friends / family / colleagues to whom I haven’t returned in the past few months … please forgive me. this year has been pretty overwhelming, and I’m working on this thing called Libra. brb. ”

Last month, the singer discussed her relationship with Jameel in an interview with Vogue in which she said that she was going out and was happy. She told the magazine, “I’ve actually been in an exclusive relationship for a while, and it’s been going very well, so I’m happy.”