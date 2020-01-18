Rihanna and Hassan Jameel call it abandonment after three years of meetings

Rihanna is one of the most famous stars in the world, but it seems to be splitville for her and longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel. According to US Weekly, Rihanna and Hassan – who have been dating for about three years – have just stopped. The two were rumored to be in a relationship in 2017 when they were seen together. None of the sources confirmed their relationship at the time, but it was evident that they were trying to keep things private.

However, early last year, Rihanna talked about romance with Interview magazine. She admitted at the time that she was in love with Hassan, but she refused to put aside any plans for marriage. Asked about this, she replied: “Only God knows, my daughter. We plan and God laughs, right? According to several reports, the romance of Rihanna and Hassan was a case of opposing attractions.

A source close to the couple then revealed in September 2019: “Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mix well. They are both so different, but it works for them. “Another insider added:” They’re great together because Hassan is serious while Rihanna is fun and wild. “Rihanna also introduced her mother Monica Braithwaite and her brother to Hassan. The group had dinner together last year. A source close to them also revealed about the meeting:” They were there for a good few hours night until nightfall. At one point, Rihanna and Hassan were arm in arm. “But the two are no longer together. Apart from Hassan, Rihanna went out with singers Drake and Chris Brown – who abused her at home.

.