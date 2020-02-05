Right-wing media condemn Mitt Romney after the GOP senator voted in favor of Trump’s conviction

Like everyone else, I expected impeachment against President Trump to end in the Senate with a whimper. But then there was a loud bang: Mitt Romney’s announcement that he would vote for Trump’s conviction.

It was the first decision he made. And he rolled it up accordingly through interviews with the Atlantic, the Washington Post, the New York Times and Fox News. All interviews were blocked until he officially lost his position during a speech in the Senate.

“It was a clever PR move” by Romney, “that apparently caught the White House by surprise,” wrote NYT’s Michael Grynbaum.

The W.H. and his media sponsors have beaten Romney since then. If you’ve seen CNN’s New Hampshire city halls, you missed the following on Fox News and Talk Radio:

– Lou Dobbs said: “Romney will forever be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold.”

– Tucker Carlson said Romney would “remain nameless” on his show, “on the grounds that silly moral embarrassments should not be rewarded with the advertising they deserve.”

– One of the advertising banners on Carlson’s show reminded of Romney’s Bain Capital story: “PRIVATE EQUITY GUY VOTES GUILTY ON ABUSE CHARGE”

– Breitbart’s homepage ran a column in which Romney was accused of stabbing American workers “long before he stabbed Trump” in the back.

– Laura Ingraham called him “the ultimate selfish, cute, self-centered politician” but allowed him to have a good head.

– Sean Hannity’s attitude: “It is clear that losing a presidential election will ruin people.”

– In Hannity’s show, Rep. Louie Gohmert wore a “Quit, Mitt” button.

– Donald Trump Jr. called Romney a “coward” who “missed his chance – big”

– Radio presenter Sebastian Gorka called Romney a “rock-wearing little pajama boy Millennial Snowflake”.

Sherrod Brown agree

The Ohio Democratic senator who ran for the New York Times was titled “Republicans privately admit that they acquitted Trump for fear.”

He said that GOP lawmakers were “afraid that Mr. Trump might give them a nickname like” Low Energy Jeb “and” Lyin “Ted, or that he might tweet about their loyalty, or – worst of all – that he comes to their state to fight them in primary republican world, worried: “Will Fox’s moderators attack me?” “Will the podcasts chase me?” “The Twitter trolls will follow me muster? “

In Romney’s case, the answer to all three questions is yes. The victory in the Senate was obviously not enough for the pro-Trump media machine. You are now on a destruction mission …

“Trump will never forgive you”

Chris Wallace, a Fox interviewer, said Romney’s office called on Tuesday to set up the seating. “You realize that this is war,” said Wallace during the interview. “Donald Trump will never forgive you.”

“There is an anthem sung in my church,” said Romney. “It is an old Protestant hymn that reads:” Do what is right and let the consequence follow. “I understand that this will have enormous consequences. And I have no choice in this regard. So I wasn’t worried about being in the position I am in …”

>> Romney said, “I haven’t slept more than 4 hours since this process started.” Will he sleep well tonight?

>> It occurs to me that many right-wing media representatives were under the same pressure that Romney felt, albeit to a lesser extent …

Utah Paper defends Romney

One of Utah’s most important newspapers, The Salt Lake Tribune, appears with a pro-Romney editorial. And it is currently the most read article on the Tribune website. “All Utahns, all Americans, regardless of politics, ideology or religion, should be appropriately impressed by Romney’s decision to follow his heart and conscience – and his God – when it is difficult to do the right thing when the right thing is done “, says the editorial team.

“He deserves recognition …”

Pete Buttigieg, who is currently topping the never-ending Iowa Caucus census, recorded with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. The interview will air on Thursday on the wrong side of many problems, but I think he deserves credit for following his conscience in this regard. And since he’s the only Republican in the Senate, I think more than anything else that says a lot about what’s going on in this country, the Senate GOP today. “

>> In Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue, he says a better title for Senator Susan Collins would be “former Senator …”