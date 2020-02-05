Rift in Bengal BJP In anticipation of Falakata assembly Bypoll, workers demand removal of Alipurduar District Chief

Kolkata: The gorge in Bengal BJP is open to bypolls to the prestigious Falakata meeting seat in the Alipurduar district of Bengal with part of the workers in danger of stopping if state government president Ganga Prasad Sharma is not removed.

The seat of the Falakata meeting fell free after TMC MLA Anil Adhikari died of cancer on October 31 last year. The bypoll has become a prestigious fight for the BJP to avenge its “humiliating defeat” in the recently held mid-term elections in Kaliaganj, Kharagpur and Karimpur.

Part of the BJP district workers expressed resentment towards the BJP Alipurduar president for allegedly favoring his loyalists and ignoring others who have long been in the party.

On Wednesday evening, a large number of BJP workers and block presidents gathered at Birsa Munda Ground in Alipurduar and led slogans against Ganga Prasad Sharma.

Sandeep Ekka, one of the protesting BJP workers, said: “Our district president surrenders to favoritism. He ignores the feelings and demands of the party’s veterans. We felt that the party ignored us and so we decided not to to work under Ganga Prasad Sharma. If he is not removed from the post, resignation will be made. ”

Following Ekka’s sentiment, another senior BJP employee, Gautam Sarkar, said: “Our district president is not acting impartially. He prefers those who follow his orders, whether it is right or wrong. He does not like those who question his wrong decisions. If the situation continues, this will have consequences for the mid-term election of the Falakata meeting. ”

On contact, Sharma accused the ruling TMC of dissatisfaction. “They act on behalf of the TMC. The workers of the ruling party have bought them. All allegations against me are incorrect. These people want me and BJP President Dilip Ghosh to resign. They have no explanation for their question. ”

Sharma added that the problem does not affect the bypoll. “We certainly win this seat,” he said.

Similar breaches were observed in the Bankura district after part of the BJP workers protested for BJP MP Subhash Sarkar. They spoke against Chhatna block president Siddheshwar Kundu and demanded his immediate removal.

“Our Chhatna block president Siddheshwar Kundu has miserably failed to lead the party in Chhanta. We felt that the party would collapse under his leadership, so we want our MP to replace him with other efficient party workers, “said one of the agitators, Deepak Mondal.

Responding to the protests, Bankura BJP President Vivekananda Patra said, “These are the party’s internal affairs and will soon be resolved.”

