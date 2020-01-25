Rico Nasty, Doja Cat and more delivered some of the best music of the week

Photo: David OD

Another Birds of Prey track has arrived. After the release of Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds” comes Doja Cat’s “Boss B * tch”, a fiery, rousing new track that is perfect for the club and perfect for haters.

The title appears on the star-studded Birds of Prey soundtrack alongside the aforementioned “Diamonds” and songs by Saweetie, Summer Walker and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Rico Nasty – “IDGAF”

Rico Nasty’s first new track from 2020 is here.

The rapper is a bit softer on “IDGAF”, but she is still one of the most dedicated rappers of the moment. Rico reminds the audience that she really doesn’t do F-K while raving about success and big bills.

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd has finally shared the video for its hit single “Blinding Lights”.

The video appears to be a sequel to Heartless, with the singer performing in the same suit as he wanders aimlessly through Las Vegas with a bloody nose. After the events of Heartless, the party may seem to be ending, but with The Weeknd you never know.

Zebra cat – “ISH”

In 2012 Zebra Katz broke through with his infectious single “Ima Read”. Since then, the Jamaican-American artist has delivered remarkable projects such as the Drklng from 2013 and the youngest singles “LOUSY” and “IN IN IN”.

Now Katz has announced his debut album “LESS IS MOOR”, which is due to be released in March and releases the new single “ISH”. And if his youngest singles are a sign of it, LESS IS MOOR will surely please.

Megan Thee Stallion – “B.I.T.C.H.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest track shows Tupac Shakur’s “Ratha Be Ya Ni ** a” and reminds the audience that she remains undefeated.

“BITCH” is the second release of the rapper of the year and is expected to appear on their upcoming album Suga, which will feature their next role, “Suga”, which the rapper describes as “Besties with Tina Snow”. It’s a big problem The album will also include working with Kehlani and other collaborations.

