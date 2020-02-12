Rick Moranis returns to Honey Plus’ Honey, Shrunk the Kids Sequel

Deadline confirms that Rick Moranis has made a deal to return for Disney’s next sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

In 1989, Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk introduced the Kids audience to Rick Moranis as the eccentric scientist and inventor named Wayne Szalinski. Deadline now reports that Rick Moranis has made a deal to play the role in Disney’s upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk.

Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel will focus on Josh Gad as the grown-up son of Rick Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski, Nick, who wants to be a great scientist like his father and ultimately repeats his father’s mistake by reducing the children. Josh Gad will shine as Nick Szalinski opposite Rick Moranis, with original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director Johnston returning to direct the follow-up to Disney from a screenplay written by Todd Rosenberg.

The outlet notes that the sequel Honey, I Shrunk the Kids will be produced for the theatrical side as opposed to Disney Plus.

The news of Rick Moranis’ return for the latest Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel is likely to be a welcome surprise to many. After his wife died of cancer in 1991, Rick Moranis slowly began to step away from public life to focus his time on being a full-time father. Rick Moranis has not appeared in live action movies since 1997, although he has given his voice to some animated projects and has participated in TV specials.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

