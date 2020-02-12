Rick Moranis returns to Film for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Reboot

Rick Moranis organizes a big comeback with a restart of the family classic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” from 1989.

The actor will again play his role as scientist Wayne Szalinski in “Shrunk,” Disney’s theatrical follow-up directed by Joe Johnston, who made the original film.

Josh Gad, who will play an adult version of Wayne’s son Nick in the movie, confirmed Deadlines news on wednesday. “Having been sitting on this for a while. To say that it’s a dream come true to see Rick Moranis again on the big screen is the understatement of the decade,” he wrote. “But to say, I get a good picture of him who returns to play one of his most iconic roles, it’s the understatement of the century. It’s shrinking time. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk”

According to Deadline, Gad’s character strives to “become a great scientist, just like his father, but accidentally shrinks the children.”

Moranis left Hollywood in 1997, after the death of his wife. He took the time out of the spotlight to raise the two children of the couple. In 2015, the star “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” said he was considering returning to the big screen … when the right project came his way.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” he admitted. “But I am interested in everything that I would find interesting. I still get an occasional question about a film or television function and as soon as someone interests me, I will probably do it.”

At the time, he said that the “Ghostbusters” reboot in 2016 simply “didn’t appeal to me.” Since then he has done voice work for a “Spaceballs” episode of “The Goldbergs” and appeared on the TV special for “An Afternoon with SCTV.”

Apart from some voice work on the film side, his most recent film was actually the sequel to the video “Honey, We Shrunk Ourself”. His last theatrical release was the movie “Big Bully” from 1996.