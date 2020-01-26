Photo: NBA.com

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle believes that Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert can once again be named defensive player of the year.

“He will probably be defensive player of the year again. He has a massive impact on the game at the defensive end.

He’s not just doing it around the basket. He’s doing it on the edge of counters, ”Carlisle told reporters after Dallas’ 112-107 loss to Utah.

Gobert scored a monster double double with 22 points (8/8 shooting) and 17 rebounds and five blocks. Jazz is the second in the West at 32-14.

For his part, Donovan Mitchell said the French center was an all-star.

