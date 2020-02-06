Rick Carlisle on Ja Morant: “I haven’t seen this kind of athletics in a point guard since Westbrook.”

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is in action in October. Credit: REUTERS

Dallas Maverick’s head coach Rick Carlisle is impressed with the athleticism of Memphis Grizzlies newcomer Ja Morant.

When he spoke about Morant, Carlisle said that he hadn’t seen such sportiness with a point guard since Russell Westbrok was added to the league.

“I haven’t seen that kind of athleticism in a point guard since Westbrook when he came into the league. He’s intoxicating when he steps on a basketball court. … Dynamic isn’t even the word. It’s beyond that . “

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2020

The second overall selection in the NBA Draft 2019 gives an average of 17.4 points and 7 assists per game in its debut season.