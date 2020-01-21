Source: Man detained after attempting to access roof of Richmond building

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 9:16 p.m. EST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 9:19 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Go. (WRIC) – Concerns before Monday’s pro-gun rally prompted Governor Ralph Northam (R) to declare a state of emergency and additional security measures to set up around the State Capitol to guarantee the safety of thousands of people on the day of the lobby.

The mass rally ended peacefully, without acts of violence or mass arrests, but our sister station WRIC learned that a woman from Richmond had been accused of wearing a mask and that a man had been detained.

After initially reporting that no arrests had been made, Capitol Police said a Richmond woman was accused of wearing a mask in public on Monday at block 800 in East Broad Street. The woman, identified as Mikaela E. Beschler, 21, was arrested after a police officer saw her “with a bandana covering her face” for the third time, authorities said.

The officer “repeatedly warned him twice to adjust the bandanna,” said Capitol police in a publication on Facebook.

A source told WRIC that a man who was trying to climb the fire escape of the 12-story Mutual building at 909 E. Main Street was arrested by security. It is unclear what loads, if any, man could face.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.