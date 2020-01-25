Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers are invited by Donald Trump to visit the White House, depending on who wins. However, an invitation, especially from this presidential administration, does not guarantee that the entire championship team will appear.

That includes Richard Shermanwho explains before the Super Bowl that he doesn’t plan to win 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers and Pro Bowler were asked on Thursday (January 23) whether he would take his team to Washington DC after a possible Super Bowl win.

“I didn’t think about it,” said Sherman San Francisco Chronicle, “We have a long way to go, but I doubt it.”

On the contrary, Sherman’s defensive teammate Nick Bosa In the past, he has praised President Trump, so mark the front seat of the bus for him.

The Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to start in Miami on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.