The San Francisco 49ers reached the Super Bowl by defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. The 49ers defense is a big part of their success and defensively back Richard Sherman is one of their leaders and top players.

As a result, the 49er former All-Pro defense win back Darrelle Revis, known for switching off the league’s best recipients in his day on Revis Island, went to Twitter to share his thoughts on Twitter.

Revis does not believe that Sherman should be recognized as a real “lockdown corner” because he does not always cover the best recipient in a one-to-one matchup.

Sherman naturally had an answer for Revis.

The two men argued over the intricacies of the defensive back game, which is not that important to most fans.

The reality is, both men are right.

Revis was a “real” lockdown corner. He went in from the outside and pursued the top receiver of the opposing team with every possession of the ball. He was a 7X All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion.

Sherman mostly stays indoors, covering whatever the recipient places against him. Sometimes it’s the best of the other team, sometimes it’s not.

This was a fun exchange between two great players who love to mix on the field or on social media.