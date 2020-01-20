Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis become the stupidest Twitter cow after the NFC title game

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sport

Richard Sherman was absolutely roasted by Davante Adams during the NFC championship game, which prompted former NFL star Darrelle Revis to swipe on Twitter. After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, Sherman struck back.

Here’s the play that got Revis going on social media and calling Sherman.

After seeing this piece, Revis sent out the following message on his Twitter account and ripped Sherman out because, unlike him, he was a zone cornerback:

Fear of being hit from man to man. Every snapshot every piece. The fact that he is not a cornerback is lame. Except for the challenge as the best, Adams ends the entire game. Do it for the soccer game. Stop hiding a coverage zone 3. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov

– Darrelle Revis (@ Revis24), January 20, 2020

For what it’s worth, Sherman would later perform game sealing against Aaron Rodgers.

After Sherman and the 49ers celebrated in the locker room, Sherman naturally went on social media and saw what Revis had posted.

So he replied:

I would take care of it, but I have to prepare for a Super Bowl. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year was very different. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25), January 20, 2020

Then Sherman decided that his first hit on Revis was not good enough and tore Revis by his grammar:

Of course Revis replied:

In my ninth year, I led the entire league in sales. 5 ints and 4 fumble recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and buckle up because you have to cover this game. @ RSherman_25 😂😂😂

– Darrelle Revis (@ Revis24), January 20, 2020

Then Sherman decided that he had to get the last word:

I have to cover every child. I have football in the hands of the playoffs that you will never know about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25), January 20, 2020

It’s kind of weird that these two absurdly dominant players do this so everyone can see it. In his day, Revis was so good that he routinely got no help when he banned the league’s best recipients one-to-one.

Despite being roasted in Santa Clara on Sunday night, Sherman is himself a future Hall of Famer and has had a phenomenal year for the 49ers.