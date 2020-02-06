Richard Russell splits with Aitch and Infinite Coles on 12:12 AM / Patients

In recent years, the artist, producer and founder of XL Recordings, Richard Russell, has pursued an open-door collaboration policy as part of his ongoing Everything Is Recorded project. An album from 2018 with appearances by Sampha, Wiki, Syd and Kamasi Washington, while Russell returned last week with the new song “10:51 PM / THE NIGHT”. This track is the first episode of a saga that is due to come out in the coming months and brings the arrival of the second installment today, “12:12 AM / PATIENT (DAMN A FRIDAY).”

While “10:51 PM / THE NIGHT” was located at the beginning of a big evening, “12:12 AM / PATIENTS (FUCKING UP A FRIDAY)” takes place after the point of no return. Russell’s gritty and rough production serves as a bed for New York-based singer Infinite Coles and rapper Aitch from Mancunian to paint a picture of the chaos that surrounds them. Coles’ voice floats like smoke, while Aitch’s heavily accented portrayal perfectly reconciles Xanax, Liasons in the streets, clubs, and cash.

When Russell spoke to The FADER via email, he said, “‘Patients’ is a raw tune. It’s just a 909, lots of space and these two incredible voices. Infinite Coles has a Paradise Garage quality in his voice, and he’s also very hip-hop, but in a whole new way, and that’s where Aitch comes in. A natural star.

Check out “12:12 PM / PATIENTS (DAMN A FRIDAY)” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWcCisvMmYM (/ embed)