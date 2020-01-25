Richard Blackwood returns to Hollyoaks two years after EastEnder's ax

Richard Blackwood returns to soap by landing part of it in Hollyoaks two years after it was settled by EastEnders.

The rapper / actor, 47, was disappointed in 2018 when his BBC One-Soap contract was not renewed after three years with Vincent Hubbard.

Now, however, he’s returning to television to play a brand new character in Hollyoaks, and he’s teasing that his arrival will be part of a dark new story.

In an Instagram post, he shared a picture of himself leaning against the Hollyoaks Village sign.

He wrote: “OK, ladies and gentlemen, I can OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE that I am playing a brand new character on @hollyoaksofficial. I have been trying to bite my lip for a while and I know my mother is under pressure stood to say nothing, lol! …

Richard Blackwood exchanged EastEnders for Hollyoaks

(Image: Instagram)

“I am really through the moon and I can definitely say that I am only here for a short time. Everyone at Hollyoaks is really friendly and helpful!

“Make sure you tune in, because we’re not playing with the upcoming storylines

“God bless all people who have supported me especially in my low times, who will never be forgotten! Always follow people to your dreams.”

Richard Blackwood as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders. His character left the show on a cliffhanger

(Image: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Richard was known to soap fans as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders before leaving the soap two years ago.

His character was held at gunpoint by a corrupt policeman and then disappeared.

The audience believed that he was murdered or was on the run, but they never discovered Vincent’s true fate.

Richard Blackwood with his former EastEnders co-stars Jake Wood and Dean Gaffney

(Image: Getty Images)

The actor had previously been seen at a meeting on the Hollyoaks in Liverpool, causing rumors that he would be among the performers.

According to the digital spy, it was announced that Richard would play Felix Westwood’s character and join the cast in the spring.

He is the former love interest of the character Martine Deveraux, played by Kelle Bryan, and is also the father of Mitchell Deveraux and the long-lost twin Toby Faroe.

Warren also returns to Hollyoaks and actor Jamie Lomas is looking forward to working with Richard

(Photo: lime pictures)

Jamie Lomas confirmed last year that he would be back on the set and play the infamous Warren Fox.

The actor also expressed his joy at welcoming Richard to the Hollyoaks family: “Yes, my brother, welcome to the family. I can’t wait to work with you, let the games begin !!! “

Before the official announcement of his character, it was rumored that Richard would play a rival against Fox.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033