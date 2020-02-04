Richa Chadha is in top form, fresh out of praise for her part in Panga and now the actress is ready to captivate the audience with her next. Although she has not officially announced her next project, the actress seems to be officially sending clues.

Recently she published a photo of herself in a beautiful silk cotton sari, combining it with a plaid blouse on her social networks. Its appearance is dramatically beautiful combining very impressive images.

Richa Chadha shares a new frame of his next project keeping the title secret

In the new aspect, she is seen wearing rustic jewelry and the project is said to be a drama without a title with a strong backdrop to a love story. Sources close to her indicate that she recently performed an aspect test for a project in which she has her heart set.

The source said: “This is a movie that only Richa can nail delicately. It has an earthy touch and the appearance necessary to reflect the same. The actress came up with comments about the appearance and together they conjured this avatar. “

The source adds: “There are few elements that are still in process, but Richa is interested in being part of the project because it is a different role than she had done before.” It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain in which she has never tried. “

