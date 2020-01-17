This week, a major health care conference in San Francisco has sparked a debate about the homeless crisis in California, as wealthy executives and investors complain of feeling “insecure.”

The city raises $ 51 million (£ 39 million) each year from the annual JPMorgan Health Conference despite growing concerns about the city’s homeless population among those attending the leading conference of the healthcare industry, according to Bloomberg News.

The nearly 10,000 attendees have regularly criticized the homeless crisis in San Francisco, Bloomberg reported, and a CEO described it in the media as “the Bill Clinton of the cities.”

“San Francisco has wasted its place in the sun,” said John Price, CEO of the genetic engineering company Greffex Inc. “San Francisco is Bill Clinton’s cities. He wasted with his flaws.

Selin Kurnaz, CEO of Massive Bio, also told Bloomberg that he felt increasingly “insecure” in San Francisco while attending the conference over the years.

“I’ve been at JPM for five years and the situation of the homeless has worsened,” he said. “I feel insecure walking at night, especially as a young woman.”

1/8 Nearly 1,000 people slept in Times Square on Saturday night.

Protesters were part of World Sleep Out, which saw events in 52 cities over the weekend.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

2/8 The World Sleep Out raises funds for charities.

While protesters slept in sleeping bags around the world, the charity group worked to increase its goal of $ 50 million (£ 38 million) in funds to combat homelessness.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

3/8 Participants lying on cardboard and yoga mats.

“I’m nervous about rats,” Jeanette Guzman, who went to sleep from Queens with her whole family, told The Independent. “But we want to feel what the homeless are like and what they spend sleeping on the streets … and also to raise funds.”

Getty Images for the biggest world

4/8 Will Smith met with the participants and performed in Times Square.

The actor talked about his film, The Pursuit of Happiness, and performed the hit song of his television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

5/8 New York City public defender Jumaane Williams also attended the night of rest.

“I’ll tell you what: if you look around New York City, there are lots and lots of vacant luxury apartments that we didn’t need … while there are 60,000 homeless people,” said New York City public defender Jumaane Williams, who was present at the event and spoke to the crowd about housing as a human right.

Getty Images for the biggest world

6/8 Josh Littlejohn said the spirit of “being able to do” the city helped bring the event to life.

“To my great surprise and true delight, we were signed to close the entire section of Times Square,” he said. “It’s one of those things that have been happening a lot with this campaign, very fortuitous.”

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

7/8 Participants came from everywhere to help raise funds.

Joshua Mazediak-Amey, who was from the United Kingdom and with a group of interns at the United Nations who attended the Times Square event, told The Independent: “I think it is important that those who work for the UN demonstrate that we are committed to arrive to the ground and to be with people … that we are willing to come and be part of things when they are movements on the ground like this opportunity tonight. ”

Getty Images for the biggest world

8/8 The group told The Independent that nearly 1,000 people slept in Times Square on Saturday night.

The World Sleep Out program aims to raise $ 50 million (£ 38 million) in donations to charities that include the Malala Fund, the World Institute for the Homeless and more. Littlejohn has also established a new charity called World Sleep’s Big Sleep Out Trust. All donations collected in the United States as part of the trust would be administered by UNICEF USA.

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

Oracle Corporation, which annually organizes an important industry event called the OpenWorld conference in San Francisco, announced that it would move this year’s event to Las Vegas, citing street conditions and hotel prices.

“My dream would be to see this as an opportunity to reflect on the humanity of others,” Kelly Cutler, organizer of the Coalition against the Homeless, told the media.

He added: “I feel it is a missed opportunity when people simply see the homeless as a nuisance and rubbish and see the solution as simply sweeping them.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, told Fox Business in an interview on Tuesday that, while the financial institution would “get deeply involved” in San Francisco, the complaints of the attendees “were not so bad.”

He said that those attending the event “know where they are going” and “plan for him at the same time of the year”, while acknowledging that the city has faced a growing problem of homeless people.

Although city officials launched new efforts to address the problem of homelessness, including major initiatives and spend more than $ 300 million (£ 230.1 million) on their efforts, San Francisco has housed 27,000 people homeless in the last 15 years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to reports, homelessness increased slightly in recent years throughout San Francisco, although it remains below the record levels recorded in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, the city’s general population has increased more of 100,000 people in the last 15 years.

