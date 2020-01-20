Rian Johnson controls Twitter about how much Benedict Cumberbatch was paid for the 1917 cameo

Rian Johnson has tricked many Twitter users into thinking that Benedict Cumberbatch was paid a dazzling salary for his small appearance in 1917.

The British actor appears towards the end of the First World War drama of Sam Mendes, but Johnson told his followers that, due to the director’s decision to film the film in a continuous shot, he had to wait six months, in the character, to act out his scene

He posted the tweets after a conversation he claimed to have had with Mendes at the Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA) on Saturday (January 18). He joked with his followers that, because Cumberbatch had to wait so long to perform his two-minute scene, he was paid $ 23 million.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“Last night at the PGA awards, Mendes told me that 1917 was REALLY shot in a continuous shot: if an actor turned a line, he would come back and start from the beginning,” Johnson said. “They paid Cumberbatch to appear every day and wait in that room at the end. He was there six months. He was paid $ 23 million. “

Johnson told his followers that Mendes said the Sherlock actor would expect a production walkie in the character to keep him updated on the progress of the film. “A few times a day the walkie squawked” going again “,” joked Johnson.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

01/20 20) The longest day (Directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Gerd Oswald, Bernhard Wicki, Darryl F Zanuck, 1962)

An epic international cast of stars in this drama, which narrates the invasion of D-Day from the point of view of both sides, which Life magazine called “The longest headache.” With just under three hours, in fact it is a marathon, but The Longest Day is still a shady and authentic recreation of Oscar-winning special effects and cinematography events. D-Day veterans served as consultants, and one of the stars, Richard Todd, saw action in Normandy as part of Operation Overlord.

Rex features

02/20 19) Supreme Lord (Stuart Cooper, 1975)

Operation Overlord was the codename of the Battle of Normandy, and this low-budget film follows a young soldier from training camp until his death in Sword Beach. Black and white cinematography, courtesy of Stanley Kubrick’s frequent contributor, John Alcott, blends perfectly with archive images, and the result is a very different film in scope and focus of The Longest Day, but no less effective.

Rex features

03/20 18) Where eagles dare (Brian G Hutton, 1968)

The prolific suspense writer Alistair MacLean was never particularly well served by the film adaptations of his highly successful novels, apart from the obvious exception of The Guns of Navarone. This exciting blockbuster per minute is also successful, in large part due to MacLean’s own script, which he wrote in collaboration with the novel, and the stellar pairing of Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood who come together to rescue a senior American officer. range of an apparent impenetrable German castle. The Nazis are, of course, a mere canonical fodder for our heroes, and it is worth suspending disbelief with some plot twists characteristic of MacLean, while the fight on top of a mountain cable car is still incredibly exciting.

Rex features

04/20 17) Twelve o’clock high (Henry King, 1949)

Gregory Peck was approved by Oscar as the general who replaces the commanding officer of a US army bomber squad that has come too emotionally close to his besieged men. Ruthlessly and dispassionately, he devotes himself to restoring morale, but eventually falls prey to the same syndrome. Twelve O’Clock High was one of the first films to address the psychological effects of war on the military, and has been used for decades as a training film not only for the armed forces but for a large number of organizations, from chains hotels to emergency services. , about the effects of the burden of command and how to recognize the symptoms.

Rex features

5/20 16) The dirty dozen (Robert Aldrich, 1967)

A great box office success with several murderers, psychopaths and other prisoners of the army, all with the possibility of redemption in a desperate suicide mission behind the enemy lines. The manipulation of the public at its peak, thanks to a brilliant cast headed by Lee Marvin and Aldrich at their most nihilistic moment. One of the other stars, Charles Bronson, received a Purple Heart during his own service in World War II.

Rex features

6/20 15) The Big Red One (Samuel Fuller, 1980)

Based on Fuller’s own experiences, The Big Red One follows a troop of American soldiers and their transition from inexperienced youngsters to battle-hardened veterans under their hard but paternal sergeant (an excellent Lee Marvin). The best hipster director’s film illustrates eloquent and poignant the futility and tragedy of war, and provides all the evidence he needs to support Martin Scorsese’s claim that the most true, least sentimental and toughest war movies were those of Fuller

Rex features

7/20 14) The Dam Busters (Michael Anderson, 1955)

With its touching themed music and its spectacular special effects (at the moment), The Dam Busters is one of the most famous British films of World War II. The Dam Busters chronicles the exhaustive development by engineer Barnes Wallis of the bouncing bomb and its subsequent deployment in the famous raid that destroyed two of Germany’s strategically important Ruhr dams in May 1943. Restricted by the fact that many key details of the raid were still classified, However, director Anderson produced a fairly faithful account of the events: a patriotic tribute to the anonymous heroes, but a film that never blinks to show the true human cost of war.

Rex features

8/20 13) From here to eternity (Fred Zinnemann, 1953)

Driven by the censors, Zinnemann made the best film he could of James Jones’ epic and controversial novel, and is still a very good one. The cast of the ensemble is excellent, with Ernest Borgnine, Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift and Oscar winner Donna Reed, all at the top of their game, while Frank Sinatra also demonstrated that he could perform and raised the Oscar for the best Secondary actor. or not. The recreation of the Pearl Harbor attack by the Japanese is highlighted in a film that won eight Oscars.

Rex features

9/20 12) The great escape (John Sturges, 1963)

Based on the true story of Allied prisoners planning a massive escape from a German prison camp, the obsession of much of The Great Escape relates to the sad reality of the executions of many of the real-life escapes on whose history The movie was based. However, this much-loved blockbuster is still one of the most famous films ever made and is a perennial holiday staple. Part of the fun comes from the stellar international cast, some of whom, including Donald Pleasence, had been prisoners of war.

Rex features

10/20 11) Letters from Iwo Jima (Clint Eastwood, 2006)

A complementary piece of the Flags of our Eastwood parents, which told the story of the battle for Iwo Jima from the American perspective, this is the best of the two films, told from the point of view of the Japanese. The film marks the culmination of Eastwood’s growth as an artist, since it humanizes in an eloquent and poignant way the Japanese soldiers who fight against almost impossible odds.

Rex features

11/20 10) The thin red line (Terrence Malick, 1998)

Malick re-directed after an absence of two decades dazzlingly with his adaptation of the autobiographical novel by James Jones. The Thin Red Line follows a troop of American soldiers during the battle for Guadalcanal and, as corresponds to an image of Malick, has sumptuous production values ​​and beautiful cinematography in this dream studio of men at war as the landscape As Eden becomes hell.

Rex features

12/20 9) The bridge over the Kwai River (David Lean, 1957)

The famous epic of the prisoner of war set in the Burma occupied by the Japanese with Alec Guinness while the British colonel became obsessed with building the titular bridge. Colonel Nicholson’s reasoning is that if the prisoners can build the best bridge they can, it will increase their morale and show the brutal field commander that the British soldier is superior to the Japanese, oblivious that by doing so he may be helping the enemy. Both a battle of wills and a great action movie, this enduring classic won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Guinness, and remains a television favorite.

Rex features

13/20 8) Rome, open city (Roberto Rossellini, 1945)

A classic of Italian neorealism with many unforgettable images full of raw immediacy and with an immense performance by Anna Magnani. Open City is a crude and brutal description of the Italian resistance during the Nazi occupation of Rome, which the director shot fragmentaryly in a devastated city, recently liberated by US forces.

Rex features

14/20 7) Das Boot (Wolfgang Petersen, 1981)

A masterful ultra-realistic tale of a German submarine crew during the Battle of the Atlantic, which favors both suspense and tension and authentically exciting battle scenes. Das Boot incorporates a strong anti-war message while emphasizing the sailors’ contempt for the Nazis while they (and the audience) experience the long days of tedium and claustrophobic horror of underwater warfare.

Rex features

15/20 6) Tomb of the fireflies (Isao Takahata, 1988)

Studio Ghibli’s heartbreaking and stimulating anime about brother and sister of Japanese orphans who desperately try to survive in the last days of the war. A disturbing declaration against the almost unparalleled war, adapted from the history of Akiyuki Nosaka and based on his own experiences in the burning city of Kobe.

Rex features

16/20 5) Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan, 2017)

Nolan’s account of the evacuation of Dunkirk is a surprising achievement, which when released immediately entered the pantheon of the great war films. Three separate stories: the soldiers on the beach and a young Tommy in particular, the Spitfires above and the brave civilians who risk their lives to cross the Canal in their boats to help with the rescue, are intertwined in a curtain wall in the background for one of the most immersive movies you might want to experience.

Warner Bros

17/20 4) Save Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998)

Until Saving Private Ryan, with his surprisingly realistic half-hour opening on Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings, no Hollywood movie had shown the carnage of war so graphically. Then, Spielberg raises the question “how do you find decency in the hell of war?”, While Tom Hanks’ troop enters behind enemy lines to rescue a man so he can return home with his grieving mother who has lost his other three children. Occasionally sentimental, no doubt manipulative, but a film that virtually reinvented the genre.

David James / Dreamworks / Amblin / Universal / Kobal / Rex

18/20 3) Come and see (Elem Klimov, 1985)

One of the most heartbreaking films ever made, this Russian masterpiece was based on the experiences of the film’s writer, Ales Adamovich, who witnessed many of the atrocities portrayed. A surreal and nightmare experience in witnessing the transition of a carefree Belarusian boy of 14 years who becomes a resistance fighter, traumatized by the barbarism of the invading Nazi forces.

Rex features

19/20 2) Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942)

The romantic drama par excellence spends most of its time in Rick’s nightclub, apart from the glorious climax at the airport, but with its war-torn scene and those nasty Nazis, Casablanca is undoubtedly a classic war movie too. The stars, the script, the director and the music line up perfectly to create one of the biggest, most beloved and legendary Hollywood movies.

Rex features

20/20 1) Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

Spielberg’s deeply personal masterpiece is perhaps the most moving war movie ever made. Even more with the knowledge that it was based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, who originally set out to make a fortune by exploiting cheap Jewish labor in Krakow.

However, when Schindler witnesses the horror of the Holocaust, his motivation changes and bribes Nazi leaders to keep their employees out of the death camps, saving more than 1,100 lives. The seven Oscar winner, Schindler’s List does justice to Thomas Keneally’s source novel and remains so powerful and relevant today.

REX

01/20 20) The longest day (Directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Gerd Oswald, Bernhard Wicki, Darryl F Zanuck, 1962)

An epic international cast of stars in this drama, which narrates the invasion of D-Day from the point of view of both sides, which Life magazine called “The longest headache.” With just under three hours, in fact it is a marathon, but The Longest Day is still a shady and authentic recreation of Oscar-winning special effects and cinematography events. D-Day veterans served as consultants, and one of the stars, Richard Todd, saw action in Normandy as part of Operation Overlord.

Rex features

02/20 19) Supreme Lord (Stuart Cooper, 1975)

Operation Overlord was the codename of the Battle of Normandy, and this low-budget film follows a young soldier from training camp until his death in Sword Beach. Black and white cinematography, courtesy of Stanley Kubrick’s frequent contributor, John Alcott, blends perfectly with archive images, and the result is a very different film in scope and focus of The Longest Day, but no less effective.

Rex features

03/20 18) Where eagles dare (Brian G Hutton, 1968)

The prolific suspense writer Alistair MacLean was never particularly well served by the film adaptations of his highly successful novels, apart from the obvious exception of The Guns of Navarone. This exciting blockbuster per minute is also successful, in large part due to MacLean’s own script, which he wrote in collaboration with the novel, and the stellar pairing of Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood who come together to rescue a senior American officer. range of an apparent impenetrable German castle. The Nazis are, of course, a mere canonical fodder for our heroes, and it is worth suspending disbelief with some plot twists characteristic of MacLean, while the fight on top of a mountain cable car is still incredibly exciting.

Rex features

04/20 17) Twelve o’clock high (Henry King, 1949)

Gregory Peck was approved by Oscar as the general who replaces the commanding officer of a US army bomber squad that has come too emotionally close to his besieged men. Ruthlessly and dispassionately, he devotes himself to restoring morale, but eventually falls prey to the same syndrome. Twelve O’Clock High was one of the first films to address the psychological effects of war on the military, and has been used for decades as a training film not only for the armed forces but for a large number of organizations, from chains hotels to emergency services. , about the effects of the burden of command and how to recognize the symptoms.

Rex features

5/20 16) The dirty dozen (Robert Aldrich, 1967)

A great box office success with several murderers, psychopaths and other prisoners of the army, all with the possibility of redemption in a desperate suicide mission behind the enemy lines. The manipulation of the public at its peak, thanks to a brilliant cast headed by Lee Marvin and Aldrich at their most nihilistic moment. One of the other stars, Charles Bronson, received a Purple Heart during his own service in World War II.

Rex features

6/20 15) The Big Red One (Samuel Fuller, 1980)

Based on Fuller’s own experiences, The Big Red One follows a troop of American soldiers and their transition from inexperienced youngsters to battle-hardened veterans under their hard but paternal sergeant (an excellent Lee Marvin). The best hipster director’s film illustrates eloquent and poignant the futility and tragedy of war, and provides all the evidence he needs to support Martin Scorsese’s claim that the most true, least sentimental and toughest war movies were those of Fuller

Rex features

7/20 14) The Dam Busters (Michael Anderson, 1955)

With its touching themed music and its spectacular special effects (at the moment), The Dam Busters is one of the most famous British films of World War II. The Dam Busters chronicles the exhaustive development by engineer Barnes Wallis of the bouncing bomb and its subsequent deployment in the famous raid that destroyed two of Germany’s strategically important Ruhr dams in May 1943. Restricted by the fact that many key details of the raid were still classified, However, director Anderson produced a fairly faithful account of the events: a patriotic tribute to the anonymous heroes, but a film that never blinks to show the true human cost of war.

Rex features

8/20 13) From here to eternity (Fred Zinnemann, 1953)

Driven by the censors, Zinnemann made the best film he could of James Jones’ epic and controversial novel, and is still a very good one. The cast of the ensemble is excellent, with Ernest Borgnine, Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift and Oscar winner Donna Reed, all at the top of their game, while Frank Sinatra also demonstrated that he could perform and raised the Oscar for the best Secondary actor. or not. The recreation of the Pearl Harbor attack by the Japanese is highlighted in a film that won eight Oscars.

Rex features

9/20 12) The great escape (John Sturges, 1963)

Based on the true story of Allied prisoners planning a massive escape from a German prison camp, the obsession of much of The Great Escape relates to the sad reality of the executions of many of the real-life escapes on whose history The movie was based. However, this much-loved blockbuster is still one of the most famous films ever made and is a perennial holiday staple. Part of the fun comes from the stellar international cast, some of whom, including Donald Pleasence, had been prisoners of war.

Rex features

10/20 11) Letters from Iwo Jima (Clint Eastwood, 2006)

A complementary piece of the Flags of our Eastwood parents, which told the story of the battle for Iwo Jima from the American perspective, this is the best of the two films, told from the point of view of the Japanese. The film marks the culmination of Eastwood’s growth as an artist, since it humanizes in an eloquent and poignant way the Japanese soldiers who fight against almost impossible odds.

Rex features

11/20 10) The thin red line (Terrence Malick, 1998)

Malick re-directed after an absence of two decades dazzlingly with his adaptation of the autobiographical novel by James Jones. The Thin Red Line follows a troop of American soldiers during the battle for Guadalcanal and, as corresponds to an image of Malick, has sumptuous production values ​​and beautiful cinematography in this dream studio of men at war as the landscape As Eden becomes hell.

Rex features

12/20 9) The bridge over the Kwai River (David Lean, 1957)

The famous epic of the prisoner of war set in the Burma occupied by the Japanese with Alec Guinness while the British colonel became obsessed with building the titular bridge. Colonel Nicholson’s reasoning is that if the prisoners can build the best bridge they can, it will increase their morale and show the brutal field commander that the British soldier is superior to the Japanese, oblivious that by doing so he may be helping the enemy. Both a battle of wills and a great action movie, this enduring classic won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Guinness, and remains a television favorite.

Rex features

13/20 8) Rome, open city (Roberto Rossellini, 1945)

A classic of Italian neorealism with many unforgettable images full of raw immediacy and with an immense performance by Anna Magnani. Open City is a crude and brutal description of the Italian resistance during the Nazi occupation of Rome, which the director shot fragmentaryly in a devastated city, recently liberated by US forces.

Rex features

14/20 7) Das Boot (Wolfgang Petersen, 1981)

A masterful ultra-realistic tale of a German submarine crew during the Battle of the Atlantic, which favors both suspense and tension and authentically exciting battle scenes. Das Boot incorporates a strong anti-war message while emphasizing the sailors’ contempt for the Nazis while they (and the audience) experience the long days of tedium and claustrophobic horror of underwater warfare.

Rex features

15/20 6) Tomb of the fireflies (Isao Takahata, 1988)

Studio Ghibli’s heartbreaking and stimulating anime about brother and sister of Japanese orphans who desperately try to survive in the last days of the war. A disturbing declaration against the almost unparalleled war, adapted from the history of Akiyuki Nosaka and based on his own experiences in the burning city of Kobe.

Rex features

16/20 5) Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan, 2017)

Nolan’s account of the evacuation of Dunkirk is a surprising achievement, which when released immediately entered the pantheon of the great war films. Three separate stories: the soldiers on the beach and a young Tommy in particular, the Spitfires above and the brave civilians who risk their lives to cross the Canal in their boats to help with the rescue, are intertwined in a curtain wall in the background for one of the most immersive movies you might want to experience.

Warner Bros

17/20 4) Save Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998)

Until Saving Private Ryan, with his surprisingly realistic half-hour opening on Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings, no Hollywood movie had shown the carnage of war so graphically. Then, Spielberg raises the question “how do you find decency in the hell of war?”, While Tom Hanks’ troop enters behind enemy lines to rescue a man so he can return home with his grieving mother who has lost his other three children. Occasionally sentimental, no doubt manipulative, but a film that virtually reinvented the genre.

David James / Dreamworks / Amblin / Universal / Kobal / Rex

18/20 3) Come and see (Elem Klimov, 1985)

One of the most heartbreaking films ever made, this Russian masterpiece was based on the experiences of the film’s writer, Ales Adamovich, who witnessed many of the atrocities portrayed. A surreal and nightmare experience in witnessing the transition of a carefree Belarusian boy of 14 years who becomes a resistance fighter, traumatized by the barbarism of the invading Nazi forces.

Rex features

19/20 2) Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942)

The romantic drama par excellence spends most of its time in Rick’s nightclub, apart from the glorious climax at the airport, but with its war-torn scene and those nasty Nazis, Casablanca is undoubtedly a classic war movie too. The stars, the script, the director and the music line up perfectly to create one of the biggest, most beloved and legendary Hollywood movies.

Rex features

20/20 1) Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

Spielberg’s deeply personal masterpiece is perhaps the most moving war movie ever made. Even more with the knowledge that it was based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, who originally set out to make a fortune by exploiting cheap Jewish labor in Krakow.

However, when Schindler witnesses the horror of the Holocaust, his motivation changes and bribes Nazi leaders to keep their employees out of the death camps, saving more than 1,100 lives. The seven Oscar winner, Schindler’s List does justice to Thomas Keneally’s source novel and remains so powerful and relevant today.

REX

Many Twitter users bit the hook.

“Wait, can they pay you $ 23m just for sitting in a room all day?” One person tweeted, while another added: “However, really. $ 23 million for sitting in a trailer for six months. I understand how the economy is going, but that is incredibly irritating to many people. “

But others quickly pointed out that Johnson was playing a big joke on his followers.

“It has the stone of time, it can appear when necessary,” wrote a tweeter in reference to Marvel’s Cumberbatch character, Doctor Strange.

Another joked: “It is rumored that Cumberbatch is still waiting in that room. If you listen carefully, you may still hear him practice his lines. “

1917 was a surprise winner of the Best Film – Drama at the Golden Globes trophy earlier this month. He is considered a favorite to win the Best Movie at the 2020 Oscars alongside the South Korean film Parasite and the Once Upon a Time by Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood.

The ceremony takes place on February 9.

.