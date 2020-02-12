RHONY Season 12 Trailer: Fights, Makeout Sessions and Luann Picks Up a Drink

“The Real Housewives of New York” are back in action and the first trailer for season 12 does not disappoint.

Despite Bethenny Frankel’s absence after her surprising exit from the Bravo show, the sneak peek is filled with fights, boozy nights out and a playful new cast member.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://player.theplatform.com/p/HNK2IC/aO3boJhesuo7/select/media/guid/2140479951/4114694/feed/embed_feed/feed/embed_feed?playAll=true&ec=f&fwsitesection=bravo_video_vod_embed_whitelist&params=siteSectionId%3Dbravo_video_vod_embed&isEmbedded=true"></noscript>

As for the plagued drama, Luann de Lesseps shouts “f – k you!” to Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley goes off Ramona singer, Lu and newcomer Leah McSweeney, and Tinsley Mortimer finds herself in the hot chair when she reunites with Scott Kluth and decides to move to Chicago to be with him.

de Lesseps – who after an arrest in 2017 for a battery, offense and disorderly intoxication entered an alcohol treatment center, was instructed to stay sober, fall back on her sobriety in 2018 and pass an alcohol test in 2019 – is also seen as drinking in the trailer, after completing the conditions of her probation.

In the clip she picks up a glass that Romona says is “all vodka” – and then takes a sip of it, to the surprise of her costars.

The preview also shows Sonja to her wild antics as she falls out of a chair in the Berkshires … and is seen as a camera in a corn cob maze.

Oh yes, and Tins has a passionate makeup session with Leah.

RHONY returns to Bravo on April 2.