RHONJ Summary Season 10 Episode 14: Teresa Giudice claims that Joe was cheated during the marriage

Teresa Giudice said for the first time ever on Thursday “The real housewives of New Jersey” she believes Joe Giudice cheated on her during their marriage – claiming she had found evidence.

While the cast and their husband were in the Jersey Shore for a wild weekend getaway, Teresa began to open up about her difficult situation. At the time, Joe was still in custody after his 41 months in prison and they were still uncertain about the future of their marriage.

During a conversation about prenups, Teresa breathed from a phone call that Bravo cameras had recorded earlier this season, in which Joe angrily told her that he had her sign a prenup a week before their wedding because he “didn’t want to get married.”

“I have a lot of resentment,” she told the group, who listened carefully. “I felt like I didn’t deserve it, because I was like the perfect, perfect wife of the king!” At the moment it seemed that she was fighting tears.

After Dolores Catania’s Frank, ex-husband and best friend, called Joe “a donkey” for those comments about marriage and marriage, he asked Tre if she thought Joe was as good a husband to her as he was to him.

“No, because there were rumors,” she said promptly Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, to ask, “Do you think he ever fooled you?”

“Listen,” Teresa replied, “he had a separate cell phone with one girl.” Everyone was stunned. “Are you sure?” Jennifer Aydin asked.

“I found it!” Teresa shouted. “It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister. He said she was going through her divorce. He helped her, tried to sell her house. I quit. Gia was 3. And I thought: ‘What am I going to do? ‘ To do?’ I should have left then, right? I didn’t do it because he denied it to me. I believed him. “

Jennifer said she felt Tre wanted to believe him Joe Gorga to ask his sister directly, “Do you believe he cheated on you today?”

“Yes, now it does!” she shot back. There was an audible sigh.

“Listen, I don’t think the news is for someone cheating on Joe Teresa,” Melissa Gorga said in a later confessional, before Bravo showed two incriminating clips from the years: The first was the time that Joe Teresa referred to as his “bitch wife” and a “c – t” while making a mysterious phone call in Napa Valley in 2013; the second was in 2015, then “RHONJ” alum Jacqueline Laurita Tre told a reunion recording: “Honey, you came in when your husband had someone on the desk in his office! You told me!” Joe denied infidelity in both cases.

“But the news here is that Teresa finally admits it,” Melissa added.

“I’m just saying, sometimes you’re blind,” Teresa told the group, while her brother interrupted: “Listen, everything I say – you look at telephones and you have to worry about that – that’s not marriage.”

Poor Teresa added in a later confessional: “It has taken a long time and it is still difficult for me to admit, but I owe it to myself to open my eyes to it.”

At dinner that evening, Joe began to talk about how he met Melissa at the Jersey Shore, leading to a group-wide journey through memory. Teresa and Dolores apparently hit a club called Temptation – “Temps” – where Dolores said Teresa “beat up two girls and a boy”.

“That was my boyfriend,” Tre defended. “He was holding a girl’s hand!”

“Her friend’s,” Joe interrupted, “if they ever looked at other girls, she abused them!” Dolores agreed and called Teresa an “animal.”

“That is why I am [now] shocked because she was like:” I need proof [from Joe cheating on me]. Oh, I see pictures of him, but she never told me! “, Joe joked. Melissa joined in and added,” He didn’t tell me he had sexual intercourse, so I don’t believe it! “Teresa laughed at it immediately, but it did bother her.

“I know my brother is joking about Joe cheating on me, but it’s really not funny,” she admitted later. “I mean, this is my life, and I really don’t think it’s something to smile about.”

The next morning, Melissa commented on how “maybe Teresa could find a boy” at the bar they were going to that day, and asked Tre to say she felt bad about everything she had revealed about Joe. “Like, my daughters love their father,” she said, but as Dolores explained, “That’s proof of you, so you know, because with everything you know and everything you’ve experienced, you have their father never mindless All day, king’s day, lawyers, lawyers, money, money. You never said no to him once. “

“No, and I think I have a grudge for that,” Teresa said. “It is as if I should be so much further in life. All my affairs. I have built up a lot! And then everything fell because of the legal stuff. I will be honest with you, I emphasize all money time. “

Margaret shared with Teresa that she understood what it was like to be dragged through the legal system and constantly having to worry about money, because she was in court herself. Jennifer then rebuked Margaret for comparing apples with oranges, because at least Margaret had a partner to lean on.

“I didn’t know Jen worked,” Marge fired back and asked an angry Jennifer to tell the camera: “Excuse me? Raising five children is not work? My job is 10 times harder than what she does, so check that, bitch! “

And that is the subject of next week’s drama – along with a heated conversation between Melissa and Danielle Staub.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

