RHONJ Summary season 10 Episode 13: Joe Gorga tells Teresa how he really feels about Joe Giudice

Joe Gorga finally told Teresa Giudice what he has always felt about her marriage to Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday’s episode from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa had a frank conversation with her brother after she and the girls returned from a visit to Joe at the ICE facility.

“I deflated so f – king. Like today, Joe said the craziest shit today. I can’t do it,” Tre said as she made her brother a cup of tea. “He said to me,” I just want you to know that I don’t feel like you. ” He told me, he is like, “Go find someone else. I won’t even be angry.” “

These comments came after Joe Giudice told Teresa by telephone in earlier episodes that he did not want to marry her and that no one would want to date her because of her luggage.

Joe Gorga was stunned but not shocked and asked his sister, “If he says all these negative things to you, why don’t you just go on in your life?”

She sighed and looked aside. “No, I mean it,” Joe said sternly. “Gia just said,” I don’t care if you are together. “

Teresa replied, “Maybe because she feels it. Like, we’re bickering. And I don’t want the kids to experience that, you know? I don’t know.”

Finally Joe blurted out, “Do you want to know the truth? I never really thought you had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treat the way you should have been treated.”

Teresa mocked and said, “Thank you for telling me now,” while Joe reminded her that he was never involved in her marriage. “I’m just telling you because you’re in this situation,” he explained. “You have to be happy in life, you know what I mean? I don’t know what you do.” Teresa sighed and said she didn’t know either.

In a later confessional, Joe Gorga continued with his brother-in-law. “Joe will always be arrogant,” he said. “He’s rough, he’s tough. He doesn’t know how to open up and can be a man. Do you know what a man is? If he can look at you and say,” I love you. You’re great. are wonderful. beautiful. ” That is a man of the king. “

Fast forward to Margaret Josephs’ big party to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of starting her business. She invited all women who were still on pins and needles after their explosive Hamptons journey, as well as their husbands.

If you remember, Jennifer left early because she was in one almost physical fight with Melissa Gorga about a disagreement about spending habits. This was all after Jennifer called Jackie Goldschneider cheap for serving pizza at her sons’ birthday party.

Jennifer went to the party with good intentions, but her attempt to apologize to Jackie went south. She also hardly said hello to Melissa, who was not well with the last one.

So while the women tried to keep it together and didn’t want to ruin Margaret’s big day, Joe Gorga decided to defend his wife’s honor by bringing Jennifer to the attention of the throwing incident.

“What’s the matter with your wife, man?” he asked Bill Aydin for the other spouses. “We are talking about Jen who does not respect my wife, throws f – king food. Last time she threw a glass at her!” (This is true. It happened last season, also in a restaurant.)

“Normally she is calm,” defended Bill, “but if Melissa dissists her, I find it hard to stop her.”

‘You have to straighten your wife. The word is that you have to hit her more, “Joe said. “She is sexually frustrated. You have to give her more!”

Annoyed by the conversation, Bill ran away and walked over to his wife. “Where are you going, doc?!” Gorga screamed and told the others that he simply spoke “the truth.”

All women and their men are going to the Jersey Shore next week, and we can’t wait.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

The Giudice Girls reunite with Joe in Italy