Rhode Island Priest says that abortion is worse than pedophilia

A Catholic priest in Rhode Island said this week that abortion was worse than pedophilia, which is a handy position for him, given his profession.

CNN reports that the priest in question was a Rev. Richard Bucci of the Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, who started blocking legislators who supported a recent bill for codifying abortion protection against receiving communion. Bucci told local CNN and NBC branches that although pedophilia is “terrible,” he believes that abortion is worse.

“We are not talking about another moral issue, where some can make a comparison between pedophilia and abortion,” Bucci told CNN affiliated WJAR. “Pedophilia does not kill anyone and this does.”

Abortion, of course, does not kill someone so much as an innocent collection of cells, but not that someone in the Catholic Church will ever give in or take the trouble to educate themselves. And pedophilia may not kill anyone, but victims of child abuse often suffer lifelong emotional and psychological damage, and the Catholic Church has legions of clergy who have caused countless damage to both children and ignored. Not that you should bother Bucci with these facts.

“Now, I don’t know what else I have to say about it, this is the teaching of the church. The ecclesiastical law of the church, the Second Vatican Council and the first catechism of the church. I don’t know what more proof I should present, “Bucci told WJAR.

Unfortunately, legal abortion protectors in Bucci Church do not receive old waffles, although they may receive points in the hereafter for listening to meaning rather than a collection of old men in robes.

