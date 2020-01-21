RHOA's Tanya Sam Slams Cookie Lady, Kenya Moore for Cheating Rumors

Even Real housewives from Atlanta’s self-proclaimed “fresh air” has its breaking points, and when someone questions her relationship, the claws come out.

TooFab spoke with the second member of the cast Tanya Sam about Kenya Moore allegedly Sam’s fiancé, Paul Judge, deceived her with whom Bravo labeled “the cookie lady,” and Tanya did not restrain herself.

“I don’t know where that came from. I thought we had a great weekend,” Tanya told us of Kenya’s decision to do that call her relationship in Toronto. “And then quickly forward to the spa day, everyone was so upset:” Uh, Tanya, what’s happening? Don’t poke the beast! ” And I kind of like, “Guys, I don’t know what’s going on. Why is she pointing this at me?” “

Tanya said she never understood Kenya’s motive; Sam, however, based on Moore’s confessionals, seems to think it was “a reflection of what was going on in her own life.”

Only after Kenya had spoken the rumor did Bravo show previously unseen images of this cookie shop owner who Cynthia Bailey that Paul had been all over her, trying to overload her.

When Tanya saw the scene – along with the rest of America – she was ‘crazy’.

“By that time we had been through this entire season, so if you really see the images – and you see this woman that I thought was a bit of an opportunist … she saw a camera and was like,” oh my god , I want to tell this story “- I was angry because it was like a fake exaggeration. Now I have the full story and I am like:” All of that didn’t happen. ” “

Careful not to spoil what should happen in the remainder of season 12, Sam told us that Judge assured her that the meeting described by the cookie lady was platonic and in a group setting. “It is zero on the scale of anything,” Tanya Paul remembered. He also assured that his fiance was not involved and did not request or exchange numbers.

“She has ‘RHOA’ in her [Instagram] bio!” Tanya told us. “So I thought, okay, this was clearly a really great platform for you to show your company, and I think there’s a bit of a disdain for the lives of the real people there, but it was a great platform for her worked. “

Despite the attempt to break her relationship, Tanya said she and Paul are stronger than ever. “We are solid,” she told us. “That is part of the beauty of a strong foundation on which you can go on reality TV.”

When it comes to her relationship with Kenya, that might never recover.

“You have to cherish the things you hold dear, and so if people are sort of trying to attack those things, it takes a little longer for you to forgive,” Tanya said. “I can forgive many minor offenses, but that felt a bit over the line for me.”

Sam doesn’t regret it either shows Moore’s wig on camera, to TooFab, she thought the gesture was just a “funny,” “old joke.”

“The scene before that, she denied wearing it – just like very violently denied wearing it – and we’re all sitting there,” But we can see it! “” Tanya said. “We all know that Kenya has great hair, so it’s like if we couldn’t talk about this, we should be able to talk? We’ve talked about such personal things. And hello! It’s a lot of Black women! We wear all wigs! For me it had nothing to do with [her natural hair care] issues or anything else. “

“The retribution,” Tanya added, “did not match what I had done.”

Unfortunately we have to wait and see how this “retribution” takes place during the rest of the season.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

