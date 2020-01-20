RHOA's Porsha Williams gives an update on Dennis McKinley on WWHL

The latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” showed Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley build a united front while bringing their families together after the revelation that Dennis had deceived during Porsha’s pregnancy.

According to Porsha’s vague answers to questions about her relationship during her subsequent appearance on “See what happens to Andy Cohen live,” the couple still seems to be in the dark.

After playing the emotional scene in which Dennis apologized to Porsha’s mother and sister, Andy asked his guest where she and her husband were today. Her response was pretty telling.

“You know, we’re working on our relationship,” she said, shrugging. Perhaps it felt like the story was more, and Andy asked Porsha if she trusted Dennis. “Huh?” she said, staring at Andy. “I think you ask that every time I come here.” Andy simply said, “Well, that’s because I want to know.”

Porsha laughed uncomfortably before explaining it: “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together and – just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself. Add us there too, honey. “

Later that evening Andy said he was bombarded by curious fans who wanted to know what Porsha thought about the recent rumors that Dennis was seen with several women in a restaurant at four in the morning.

“Ummm, uhhh, I don’t know,” Porsha replied. Andy leaned forward and asked, “What do you mean?”

“What do you mean, I don’t know?” she answered. “I mean, I don’t know! I mean, it’s the blogs. You know, he was out, I don’t know. Can you just keep commenting and speculating, and I only know what my life is? I am my figuring out life. “

“After you saw that,” a ruthless Andy asked, “did you have words about it?”

“Ummm,” she said, looking up, “I’m sorting it out.”

However, when it comes to Dennis’ mother, who Porsha said on Sunday’s “RHOA” was not really there for her when she first discovered that Dennis had cheated, things seem to have turned around. Porsha said that Gina has been “wonderful” and that she has “reached” her.

When a viewer asked Andy’s other “RHOA” guest, Tanya Sam, why she felt Kenya Moore would educate on camera and for the other women rumors that Tanya’s fiancé, Paul, cheated on her, Tanya said, “I think that was her M.O. and she was just dozing off out there, and I just don’t think she liked the fresh air that I was.”

When asked if she was disappointed Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey because they pretended not to know that Kenya’s tea was about “the cookie lady,” Tanya replied, “I was not disappointed in Cynthia because she approached me very directly, straight, actually without a camera. Kandi, I was very surprised to hear that she had been aware of it all the time and played a bit in it.

When Andy asked the Toronto resident how she felt about Kandi’s conversation with Kenya after their spa outing, in which Tanya revealed that Kenya was wearing a wig during Carnival, Tanya said, “I felt she could have done it a little better , but I know that Kandi and Kenya are good friends. They drive for each other, so it was what it was. “

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

