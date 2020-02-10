RHOA Summary Season 12 Episode 13: Kenya Moore confronts Tanya, brings Cookie Lady

Kenya Moore suspect Tanya Sam of trying to embarrass her and discredit her in the Sunday evening episode “The real housewives of Atlanta”.

And then she brought out ‘the cookie lady’ during a meal, to make things worse. There is more than a little background story here, so we’ll break it down for you.

Remember, Kenya decided cryptically to report rumors that Tanya’s old fiancé had hit another woman who owns a cookie shop (“the cookie lady”) while the ladies were in Toronto at the Carnival. To be honest, Bravo cameras captured this cooking lady against Kenya and Cynthia Bailey Paul was “everywhere” in a bar.

At the end of the trip, Kenya asked Tanya to return a box she had left in the hotel. The box contained a wig that Kenya wore during the trip. Shocked that the queen of natural hair would wear a wig and hurt the negative talk about Paul, Tanya decided to tell the other women about the wig. She even brought it outside to show them.

This brings us to Sunday evening. Cynthia and Eva Marcille decided to play peacemakers by bringing Kenya and Tanya together to solve their problems. Kenya was the last to arrive at the restaurant, saying goodbye to everyone except Tanya.

“I actually like to look extra nice when I go to read a bitch,” Kenya said when he sat down. Tanya’s eyes bulged. “Tanya, that was nonsense what you did. It wasn’t cute. It wasn’t funny. I’m a walking billboard for a million-dollar company (Kenya Moore Hair Care) that I built with both of my hands. Now, I don’t know how you earned your money – if you want to get it from your boyfriend, whatever – but the money I earn is from these two hands, okay?

She added in a later confessional: “I am like a sleeping bear. I am cuddly, I am soft, I am warm. But if you poke at me and wake me up, I’ll come for that. “

“I trusted you to take something and bring it to me,” she told Tanya, and asked Sam to interrupt: “Did you get it back?” Finally Tanya indicated the wig Kandi Burruss to give back to Kenya, but as Kenya indicated, that is not what she asked Tanya to do.

“Don’t tell me if I have it back or not,” Kenya barked back. ‘No. The answer is no. And what you did, Tanya, was that you saw it as an opportunity to not only embarrass me, but also to discredit me. “

Tanya asked how outing Kenya for wearing a wig during her vacation could possibly discredit her. “We all wear hair, Kenya,” she insisted, but as Kenya said, they don’t all have natural hair care lines to maintain and represent.

“Let me talk. If you want to talk about me, I’ll just leave and we won’t have this conversation, “Moore threw at Sam. “So you have to be quiet. A very pregnant Eva stared silently in disbelief.” Tanya is just poorly equipped and I don’t think she was prepared for the wrath that is Kenya. Shit, I wasn’t prepared! “She said later.

“This is the thing,” Kenya continued, “if I earn money to celebrate the fact that women can wear their own hair, and if at some point in my life I decide I want to do a protective style, people remember not that you said, “I’m going to wear a (wig) someday.” They think, “Oh, she’s wearing (wigs).” That’s it. So now you’re f-king with my company, you’re f-king with how I feed my daughter and myself. So I have a problem with that. “

Tanya tried to overthrow the Kenya Moore Hair Care marching band that brought Kenya Marlo Hampton’s wig launch party earlier this season, but Kenya was not interested in talking about that situation.

“We are not going to talk about Marlo. Let’s talk about you. The fact is that you were a real c – t!” Moore shouted. “You came for me, young lady. You are bothered by the conversation we had during dinner in Toronto. I have been told, Cynthia, many things about your relationship. “

At a certain point during this heated exchange the cookie lady appeared and we finally learned her name: Shiana. Kenya, who clearly invited her, got up and greeted her with a big hug. Again, Tanya’s eyes were as large as can be.

“Because Tanya clearly came for me and I didn’t send her,” Kenya explained to the camera, “I sent the cookie lady, and now she’s here for Tanya.”

Shiana was ready for the war. She told Tanya that she was with her sister and two other boys in a restaurant called Chops Lobster Bar. She claimed that she noticed that Paul was waving at her frantically, trying to attract her attention. He apparently followed her to the toilet, where he went to talk to her and asked her to come back to his table to hang out.

“Then we go to the bar. We spoke. He told me he was single. He said he was doing real estate,” Shiana said, and asked a relieved / irritated Tanya to flutter out: “That’s it? Shiana stuck out her hand out and said, “Calm down, honey. I’m not trying to hurt your feelings. “But Tanya didn’t seem too worried.

“Do you think it was just an informal conversation? It wasn’t just an informal conversation. He said he was single,” Shiana insisted. Then Tanya pointed to the other confusing part of the story: that her “husband” would say that he is in real estate if everyone knows that he is in the technological space.

“Your fiancé,” Kenya improved. “It’s her fiancé. When my husband was my fiance, I wouldn’t want him to say he was single. “

Shiana told Tanya that Paul was “adamant” because she wanted her to hang around their table, which Tanya met with a sarcastic “awesome.”

“Why is it such a negative energy, dear?” Shiana shot back. “Don’t be mad at me because I’m awesome and your fiancé happened to look this way! It’s not my fault. Don’t be mad at me, honey.”

Twitter found it incredibly ironic that later in the episode the now estranged husband of Kenya, Marc Daly, hardly let her get a word in edge during a conversation about his upcoming charity event.

See below the most cruel reactions to everything that has to do with Kenya, including this post from New leaks, which did not appear in last night’s episode.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

