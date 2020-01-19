RHOA Summary Season 12 Episode 12: Tanya reveals secret about Kenya, Dennis faces Porsha's family

Sunday’s new episode from “The real housewives of Atlanta” was all kinds of juicy.

For starters, Dennis McKinley agreed to speak Porsha Williams’ family about his indiscretions. And secondly, Tanya Sam confronted with Kenya Moore after the latter claimed that the fiancee of the former was messy with another woman.

Knowing that he was more involved with Porsha, Dennis was open to sitting and talking to her mother, Diane, and sister Lauren about why he cheated on her when she was pregnant. The timing made sense as Dennis had just introduced Porsha again last week. The new parents were incredibly nervous, but Porsha knew it was Dennis’ job to restore relationships.

Just before Porsha’s mother and sister arrived, Dennis Porsha said that he had also invited his mother. She was visibly surprised.

Once everyone was seated, Dennis started: “Okay, so I could have done this individually; I’ve already had a conversation with my mother; but we really couldn’t get to this point without your help with PJ, so I really appreciate that. Second, Porsha and I have been through some difficult times in the last two months – “

“Felt like a year,” Lauren interrupted.

“- deal with my unfaithfulness, and I want to apologize to everyone,” Dennis continued. “We have a lot more work to do, but we are family, so I think in the end it is very important to make a commitment to stay together during the downs and take care of each other, because the ups are simple. I take responsibility for my own things. “

“But it’s hard, man, if you’re in a situation where Mama Diane or Lauren might be watching PJ and I can’t even call PJ because I’m blocked,” he commented.

Porsha reminded Dennis that he could still call the iPad, which he thought was “ridiculous.” She then asked if he understood why those decisions were made.

“Because you are the elephant in the room. You did something to the family, “she explained. “You had done something to me. Let’s forget about family. You did something to me. Period of time. The line was of course drawn because at a certain moment we didn’t even think that you and I would come together again. So why should my family still contact you at a time when they really have to keep me up? Keep up physically. Physically remind me: “You have a daughter in the next room.” “

Then Lauren explained her own problem with Dennis’ indiscretion, since Dennis knew that Lauren was a single mother who had been cheated during her pregnancy. Diane also rebuked Dennis for allowing his daughter to become a different statistic.

At this point, Dennis’ mother, Gina, had taken the baby into the kitchen to feed her. Porsha took the opportunity to let Dennis know that she felt that his mother owed her more support during her need. When Gina walked back into the room, Dennis told her what Porsha had said.

“To me, that doesn’t feel like family,” Porsha told Gina. “That felt like you were his mother and that’s it, and you took his side.” Gina explained that it took a while before she got the whole story and that she did not know how to get into the situation. However, she said she was in Dennis’ ear to fix things, which Porsha said she appreciated.

Meanwhile, Kenya started giving hints at the end of last week that someone’s husband had been unfaithful. Previously unseen recordings later showed a woman identified as “the cookie lady” who Kenya and Cynthia Bailey that the man from Tanya had been all over her and tried to upset her.

This week, while Tanya, Porsha, Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton got foot massages together, they decided that Kenya’s cryptic comments should go over Tanya and Paul, because she kept looking in the direction of Tanya.

Tanya was annoyed, but didn’t think the claims had much merit, and then told the girls that “maybe she had something with her.”

After Kenya left Toronto, she texted Tanya and asked if she could take a package with her that Kenya had left in the hotel. Tanya picked it up at the reception, but didn’t want to cross the border with a mysterious box, so she opened it.

Inside was a phone charger and a wig (this is important because Kenya is always proud of her natural hair. Remember when she crashed Marlo’s wig launch party with a marching band from Moore Hair Care?). Of course nobody was excited to hear this news but Marlo. And in her confessional, Porsha claimed to know that Kenya buys her wigs online under an alias.

“Oh, I’m going to TMZ!” cried a delighted Marlo, while Kandi did her best to let the girls simmer. Tanya actually brought the wig with her and asked Kandi if she wanted to give it back to the rightful owner – but not before Marlo had fitted him. Tanya was warned that Kenya would come before her neck.

After the spa day, Cynthia had a one-to-one conversation with Tanya and informed her that she was there on the day the cookie lady made the claims. Tanya said she appreciated the way Cynthia dealt with the situation, but still didn’t question her husband.

At lunch a few days later, Kandi returned the wig from Kenya and let her know what was happening at the spa; Cynthia was also at lunch. Kenya insisted that she only wear a wig for the actual carnival and said it didn’t matter if she chose to wear one sometimes.

Kenya felt that Tanya was deliberately trying to damage its reputation in the hair care industry and was also offended because it felt they had a real connection with their fertility problems.

Kenya became more and more agitated about the situation and hurled to Kandi and Cynthia: “And I have tea over your husband. Beautiful girl, amazing. The bitch is worse than she! I have your number, Tanya. That’s fine. I know it who she is. I have something for Tanya. “

We would not mention that Eva Marcille revealed her oldest daughter, whom she shares with the estranged ex-husband Kevin McCall, believes that Mike Sterling, the current husband of Eve, is her biological father. In this episode, Eva got tears in her eyes when she and Mike discussed that Marley would legally change her last name to Sterling. Eva said she felt that their first child was together, regardless of blood. Mike agreed.

“Marley was about two months old when I left her biological father, and he is completely unconcerned with her life, by choice in certain areas and by violence in others,” she told the camera and told Mike that her fear was that Kevin would appear for the judge to contest the name change.

He didn’t, and Marley is now officially a Sterling! Eva said the next step was for Mike to archive papers to legally adopt Marley. What made the situation much more special is the fact that Mike is also being adopted.

Eva has spoken in the past about her unhealthy and allegedly insulting relationship with Kevin, to whom she only refers as the organ donor of Marley. Last season, Eva wanted to remain unparalleled as she discussed her genuine security concerns about Kevin following her and knowing where she lived, but New leaks held her microphone, causing their fallout.

But that is a completely different can of worms.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is broadcast on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods

Instagram

Kim Kardashian shows off every corner in new photos of Cabo Bikini