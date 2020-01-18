Rhian Brewster explains why he had to leave Liverpool during the transfer window

Rhian Brewster knows that when he trains with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in Liverpool, he lives every child’s dream.

The youthful striker admits, however, that he had to leave Anfield to join Jürgen Klopp’s star trio in the first team.

The 19-year-old Brewster borrowed Swansea until the end of the season to ensure regular time in the championship.

He says the Liberty Stadium is the perfect place to continue its development – and the only problem for Brewster during his time in Wales has been the weather.

Brewster said, “I learned a lot from Sadio, Bobby, and Mo. Training with them every day is one of the best things because they do a great job on and off the ball.” It is second to none.

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea to ensure regular time

(Image: Getty Images)

“If I can learn a little from everyone, it would be decent, but Jürgen thought that a loan was the best thing for me. It’s a dream to play for Liverpool week after week, but a number of teams wanted to borrow me when I got it out.

“I thought Swansea was the best option for me. They play good football like Liverpool which is very helpful and I thought it was really good here.

“It is very different from what I am used to coming from London and living in the north. It is very different, but it is good – calm and relaxed. It is nice to wake up in the morning and see the beach. It is very cold, but I have to admit! “

Brewster reunited with Swans boss Steve Cooper, the man who led him and the English Under-17s to World Cup fame in 2017.

Brewster has only played for Liverpool three times this season

(Image: Getty Images)

In this tournament, he got the golden shoe after scoring eight goals. This summer, Chelsea players Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi followed him to settle in Swansea.

Brewster said: “Don’t get me wrong, it also helps if Marc and Conor come in and I know Yan Dhanda from Liverpool. To be fair, they followed me!

“We played together in the past and I want to play for something. The mood I had was Swansea is the best for me and I want to prove it.”

Brewster in action against Cardiff City last weekend

(Image: Getty Images)

Brewster has only played for Liverpool three times this season, all in cup competitions, but at Swansea, he immediately became a key man.

He was brought to his knees in a derby tie with Cardiff last Sunday and must prevail against Wigan today.

Brewster added, “I want to score goals, but it’s not about me. I came to help the team rise and will do whatever it takes.”