For the recording, these are my thoughts and mine alone. Again, I’m not a member of Disney or Lucasfilm. Therefore, from this point on, all ideas and theoretical considerations are exclusively my own. In connection with Star Wars canon events, I hope to support and explore these terms as well.

“Rey is the coincidence that Horcrux Palpatine never wanted to do,” is my idea to explain certain events that continue throughout the trilogy, mainly “The Rise of Skywalker”.

For those unfamiliar with the Harry Potter wizarding world, a horcrux is an object or relic in which a dark wizard or witch, or in this case a Dark Side Force user, also known as Sith, is a piece of him or you hide soul immortality. However, there are rare cases where an individual can become a Horcrux, and this connection between the Creator and the living confinement of the Creator’s soul is catastrophic. In other words, the result usually leads to certain death. Although, in Harry’s case, he survives. Thanks to a little magic, known as the “Resurrection Stone”, and love for / for his family.

Back to Rey and the idea of ​​her existence as a living horcrux for Palpatin’s possible immortality. It is interesting that until the last act (3rd film of the trilogy) we, the audience, cannot find out the truth about Rey’s ancestry. So let’s guess small hints and nuances in the first two films. For example, the fact that we meet Rey for the first time on the desert planet Jakku. Well, those of you who explore Star Wars beyond the movies will recognize Jakku and his connection to Palpatine. Namely Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath trilogy. From this series alone we learn that there is a Sith observatory on Jakku and that Palpatine Sith relics have been there for decades. And not only sithy artifacts, but also maps that lead to the unknown regions.

Another interesting aspect that has been questioning and theorising the fandom since December 2015 is the emotional hug between General Organa and Rey on D’Qar. Is Rey a solo? A kenobi? And yes, the most discussed, whether you love it or not, is she a skywalker? Power is a tricky thing and even more difficult to understand how it works. If you look at this scene with new eyes and know what we now know, you will see how Leia immediately knows who Rey is and what that means for all of them. In a way, you could say that Leia is the Star Wars version of Dumbledore. Like Dumbledore, Leia knows how it will all develop and that Rey will have to decide in due time what is right and what is easy. In the meantime, Leia must protect Rey by keeping her identity secret at all costs. Leia also sends Rey to Ahch-To, hoping that she will find Luke and that he knows what to do and the courage to do it.

With Ahch-To, it wasn’t long before Rey found out that Luke had shut down from power. But, Force or no Force, that doesn’t stop Luke from pushing Rey for answers by asking who she is, who sent her, and why she’s here. And of course her innate attraction to the dark side of the force during her first hour with Luke is nothing short of a premonition. At best, this makes their association as a mentor and student cloudy. Not much different from Professor Snape and Harry, but of course this is just my personal way of making connections between franchises and myth. Regardless, there are trust issues that build tensions between the two. Nobody knows what the other person’s real intentions really are. And the moment in the hut only makes things worse. Hence Luke’s remark: “It will not go as you think.”

The Skywalker saber breaks in half, Kylo Ren tells Rey that she is nothing without space in this war, Supreme Leader Snoke dies, Luke Skywalker dies, and the resistance is practically exhausted. And yet Leia Rey says that they have everything they need. In the midst of all of this, there is a threatening nagging feeling that eats Rey’s psyche. The connection between her and the newly dubbed Supreme Leader Kylo Ren appears to be stronger than ever. Rey feels a darkness around her thoughts and also influences her visions. Again, this is a parallel to Harry’s understanding of who he is and how he is connected to Voldermort (a living Horcrux) and how this affects not only him but also his friends. Both Rey and Harry make this self-discovery in the last act or film, and this discovery becomes a trigger or call to action for the duration of the story.

Rey, like Harry Potter, accepts her fate head-on, but only after she almost gave in to temptation in her last duel against Kylo Ren against Kef Bir. Rey is almost beaten when her master, Leia, intervenes and calls to her only son, “Ben,” through the Force. This allows Rey to deal the fatal blow and finally destroy the role of Kylo Ren. But every choice has a consequence, and the cost that Rey paid was Leia. This shakes Rey to the core, so much that she runs away and leaves everything and everyone else behind. Like Luke in front of her, she runs to Ahch-To and vows to throw everything away. Literally lightsaber and everything. Until Luke, who takes the Dumbledore role instead of Leia, brings Rey back by reminding her who she is, not by name but in her heart. A bloodline doesn’t define you, your heart doesn’t define you, and the true fate of a Jedi faces your fear. This is when Rey accepts who she is, where she has room, and what she needs to do. She is ready to fulfill her destiny, even if that means that she has to die for it too.

And so Rey meets Exegol with Palpatine, her grandfather. She introduces herself, the Horcrux he never wanted to make, and stands before him without hatred and anger in her heart. Instead, Rey is full of love for her parents and victim to protect them from him. Unconditional love or compassion is not a weakness. It is a powerful ally. Rey asks the Jedi to be with her, just like Harry Potter told his family to stay with him, and with all the love behind her, she struck the Sith flash with both Skywalker sabers and made him jump back to Palpatine , Essentially destroy the Sith once and for all.

All in all, Rey has not restored the balance of power with Palpatine and the Sith. Though Palpatin’s blood still flows through Rey’s veins, she has the heart of a true Jedi and the soul of a skywalker. Star Wars is about family, and that’s what makes it so powerful. You cannot deny the truth that is your family, but you can decide what is in your heart.

…

Rey Skywalker