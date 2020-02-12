RevolutionNow: Soyinka, Shehu Sani, in solidarity with Sowores process resumed [VIDEO]

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and former Kaduna central senator Shehu Sani are currently in solidarity with Omoyele Sowore, chairman of the RevolutionNow movement, before the Federal Court in Abuja.

When Soyinka spoke to Sani when she arrived in the courtroom, she jokingly called the former senator a “criminal”.

Soyinka, who was targeting Senator Sani, said, “Aha, another criminal like Sowore is coming here.”

In response to the joke, Sani said, “Sir, you are the patron saint of the criminal club.”

Sowore and his co-accused Olawale Bakare are brought to justice for treacherous crimes.

The Department of State Services [DSS] had arrested Sowore and Bakare for calling for a revolutionary protest against the federal government on August 5, 2019.

Following the request, the DSS arrested Sowore on August 3, 2019 and held him in custody until December 5, 2019, despite several court orders granting him bail.