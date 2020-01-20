Review the 2019 Boston Bruins Commercial Deadline Agreements

The deadline for trading in the NHL is February 24, just over a month from now. The Stanley Cup contenders will try to update their rosters to dethrone the defending champion, the St. Louis Blues.

One team that needs an addition or two is the 2019 Eastern Conference Boston Bruins champion. They need a striker, especially a second-line right winger. However, with their recent play, a defense upgrade is not out of the question. That said, it’s time to look back on two trades that general manager Don Sweeney pulled out of last year and that helped advance to the Stanley Cup final.

1. Charlie Coyle for Ryan Donato, draft pick

Sweeney’s first trade was to get Charlie Coyle of Boston from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. At the time, trade did not seem to change the balance of power in the Atlantic Division or the Conference.

Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Coyle did not have a great start with the Bruins. In 21 regular season games, he scored just two goals and four assists with a minus two odds. In the Midwest, Donato had 22 games with the Wild, scoring four goals and 12 assists. It appeared at the end of the regular season that Boston had lost this business.

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Donato (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Bruins were going to make a playoff run, they needed a lot of lucky breaks. Three of these interruptions occurred during the Eastern Conference quarter-finals. The Tampa Bay Lightning playoff favorite was swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins were swept by the New York Islanders. The Washington Capitals were also ousted in six games by the Carolina Hurricanes, and things went well for the Bruins.

Playing on the third row, Coyle took his game to another level in the playoffs. He scored nine goals, including three in the Stanley Cup final. His two biggest goals of the season were in the conference semi-finals against the Blue Jackets. Trailing 2-1 at the end of the third period, Coyle tied the game 2-2 with 4:35 left. He then scored the game-winning goal 5:15 into extra time to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle celebrates with teammates after his winning goal. (Photo AP / Charles Krupa)

Coyle is a crucial part of the 2019-2020 Bruins playing on the second line with David Krejci and Anders Bjork. He has nine goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

2. Marcus Johansson for two draft choices

In a movement that was considered minor at the time, Johansson was acquired from the New Jersey Devils for a pair of draft picks. Like Coyle, Johansson was a disappointing regular season player with a single goal and two assists in 10 games with the Bruins.

Bruins left winger Marcus Johansson (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Things turned around in the playoffs. He scored four goals and seven assists in 22 games with a plus-11. It was consistent with the objectives of each of the four series. His biggest goal was scored in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. He scored late in the first period to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. The goal turned out to be the match winner in a 5-1 victory.

Playing on the third row with Coyle and Karson Kuhlman, Johansson was worth the two draft picks abandoned in the deal. In July, Johansson signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Sabers.

Both trades were worth it

At the time, the two trades were considered to be deep moves for two third or fourth line players who were added to a list of heaviest players. In the regular season, they looked like minor additions, but in the playoffs, they became major acquisitions for a team that reached the Stanley Cup final.

Sweeney will have to do something this year to improve his alignment before the playoffs. Any move, even if it sounds minor at the time, could pay off in what the Bruins hope to be another long playoff series in 2020.