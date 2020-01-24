Review of the movie 'The Gentlemen': Guy Ritchie's return to form

Oh, Guy ritchie. What a strange career that the British screenwriter-director has had, which worked with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998 – one of the greatest debut of feature films of all time. Since then, Ritchie’s box office budgets and revenues have skyrocketed while the real quality of his films has stabilized. How one of the most promising minds in British cinema ended up creating King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is still a mystery to me.

Fortunately, The Gentlemen marks an attempt by Ritchie to return to its roots: the gangster drama Cockney. His formula was however slightly modified, mainly by making his hero the American expatriate Mickey Pearson, here played with the characteristic Matthew McConaughey.

Pearson, having built a marijuana empire from scratch, now wants to retire and sell his business to billionaire Matthew Berger, steeped in an insignificant degree of camp by Jeremy Strong. Like all criminals who retire, Pearson faces a number of obstacles in his quest to get out, namely the always-charismatic Henry Golding‘S Dry Eye, a rival gangster hungry for his haircut.

Without revealing too much, the film also has a bit of funny narration involving Fletcher, a grim private detective played by an area fantastically out of his comfort Hugh grant. As with so many Ritchie movies, The Gentlemen’s enduring charm comes in large part from its unforgettable cast of characters. Unlikely Lock, Stock, however, the characters in The Gentlemen descend a little too often into stereotype and parody to be truly engaging in the same way as those of a film like Snatch.

The plot is supposed to be serpentine and full of twists and turns, although the shots are fortunately mostly kept for the first half of the film, leaving the revelations in the finale to be satisfactorily elusive until the end. The film runs the risk of extending into several instants but does a remarkable job of contracting its concentration at just the right time to avoid any major confusion.

While most Gentlemen indeed feel like classic Ritchies, the return of the old formula unfortunately means that there is an obvious lack of originality in the film. Scenarios, scenes and even a few individual lines of dialogue have been recycled from the director’s previous functions. The resulting effect is an experience which, while satisfying in the way high-energy gangster movies are generally made, is severely weakened by certain moments which, if not predictable, are certainly not inspired.

There is much to enjoy during the two hours of operation of The Gentlemen and very little to keep afterwards. Ritchie’s box office success as a director could probably be attributed to his masterful ability to entertain, a muscle he flexes with vigor in this film. However, his quest for something new and exciting seems to have ended some time ago.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlXsguV9g0E [/ integrated]