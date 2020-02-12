Review of the false claims Trump made in defending Roger Stone

President Donald Trump made a number of false and misleading allegations in tweets and public statements on Tuesday and Wednesday related to the government’s handling of the dispute, in which Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, was involved, who lied in November because of congressional lies, Witness manipulation and disability were convicted of a congressional investigation.

Trump’s comments followed a controversial decision by the Department of Justice to ask a court to sentence Stone to “far less” time in prison than the seven- to nine-year-old state prosecutors had advised the court only the day before. All four prosecutors withdrew from the case after they were suspended.

The prosecutors and millers

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller?) Who were cut and running after recommending a ridiculous 9-year sentence to a man who was involved in an illegal investigation, the Mueller fraud, and shouldn’t you have never started “

Trump spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the prosecutors who had withdrawn: “Maybe they were millers.”

First facts: Only two of the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case worked in the team led by special advisor Robert Mueller, who investigated the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia. The allegation that the prosecutors were “exposed” is misleading – they made their recommendation in a public trial, not in secret. And the Mueller investigation wasn’t illegal.

Several federal courts have confirmed the legality of Müller’s appointment and approved the measures he has taken, e.g. For example, summoning witnesses to testify before a large jury and indicting some high-ranking Trump aid workers.

The Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice carried out a comprehensive review and found in a report released in December that the FBI had a legitimate basis to launch the Russia investigation in July 2016, although his report also criticized some FBI officials for how she did so others had dealt with aspects of the investigation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Trump replied on Tuesday about a tweet about Amy Berman Jackson, a federal judge in Washington who oversees the Stone trial and led other cases that resulted from the Mueller investigation. Trump tweeted, “Is this the judge who brought Paul Manafort into SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even gangster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just ask!”

Facts first: Jackson didn’t put Paul Manafort in solitary confinement. She sent Manafort to prison for bailing the law, but she didn’t choose the prison and didn’t order him to be held in a cell alone. And he wasn’t exposed to the harsh conditions that prisoners faced in solitary confinement for disciplinary reasons.

The following happened:

Jackson lifted Manafort’s bail in 2018 after he was accused by the prosecutor of manipulating witnesses who could testify against him. (He later pleaded guilty to witnessing tampering.)

Jackson did not dictate where Manafort would be detained or under what conditions he was detained. He was taken to Northern Neck Regional Prison in rural Virginia, where he had a large private room, bathroom, shower, work area, phone, and laptop. During a monitored phone call, he even said he was being treated like a VIP, according to a prosecutor’s trial.

But Manafort complained of being in Northern Neck and said it was too far from his lawyers and that he was being held in solitary confinement. These complaints have been reported to T.S. Ellis, the federal judge who oversees Manafort’s other criminal case in Virginia. Ellis then moved Manafort to the city prison in Alexandria, Virginia, much closer to the courthouse where he was on trial in 2018.

At this point, Manafort’s lawyers realized that this could worsen his conditions and they tried unsuccessfully to withdraw. When Manafort arrived in Alexandria Prison, Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said, “Because he is a high-profile inmate, Mr. Manafort is taken into protective custody, which limits his interactions with other inmates.”

When Manafort was convicted in 2019, Jackson sharply criticized his defense team for repeatedly claiming that his client had been in “solitary confinement” in Northern Neck, saying that this was “insincerity” and “an attempt to gain public sympathy” ,

Jackson noted that the private cells in which Manafort was held in protective custody in Alexandria differed from the Special Housing Units (SHUs) that discipline prisoners in “solitary confinement.”

Jackson said of Manafort’s situation: “The accused was not in the SHU. I now understand that he is in protective custody. It is true that his cell is not divided, it has a single bunk, it has a window, a radio, newspapers and a view of the television. It is true that he is only released from this detention for a few of his waxing hours each day, to walk around and be with other people. “

Stone and the Trump campaign

Trump tweeted Wednesday that Stone’s original sentencing recommendation was unfair – and added that Stone “didn’t even work for the Trump campaign.”

Facts first: Stone officially worked for Trump’s campaign for two months in 2015, and then became an informal advisor after his official role ended. During the lawsuit against Stone, several witnesses testified that he had been in regular contact with Trump and senior campaign officials in 2016 to discuss the strategy.

Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015. Two months later, Stone either resigned or was released. There is an argument about what happened. During the trial, prosecutors presented telephone records as evidence that Stone and Trump spoke in 2016 after Stone’s official role in the campaign ended. Stone’s crimes occurred during Trump’s presidency in 2017.

Comparison of the Stone and Wolfe cases

Trump repeatedly said Stone was treated unfairly by comparing him to James Wolfe, a longtime senior Senate officer who spent two months in prison for lying to the FBI.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted: “Two months in prison for a swamp creature, but nine years recommended for Roger Stone.” The president suggested that the inequality stems from “rogue prosecutors”. Trump made a similar statement in a tweet on Tuesday. when he said that “a swamp creature with ‘pull’ has just been sentenced to two months in prison for a similar cause Stone is supposed to serve for 9 years.”

Trump repeated these allegations to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Facts first: The Stone and Wolfe cases have some similarities but also significant differences. They dealt with questions of national security as well as lies against federal investigators. But Stone is in a much greater legal danger after being convicted of seven crimes, including witness manipulation. Wolfe pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI only once.

Perhaps the most important difference is how the two defendants dealt with their criminal cases.

Wolfe reached an agreement with the prosecutors that resulted in two of the three charges against him being dropped and shaved years after his possible sentence. Conversely, Stone fought the indictment and was convicted of all seven charges, including congressional lies, obstruction to a convention investigation, and witness manipulation.

The public prosecutor calculates the recommendations for conviction from a framework of regulations, guidelines and laws. In the Stone case, prosecutors said that their recommendation for seven to nine years was based on the fact that Stone had carried out a “multi-year deception scheme” that included deliberately false statements to silence an “unrelenting and time-consuming” campaign, a witness and obstructing an election investigation that was critical to the country.

Trump blamed the prosecutor for Wolfe’s two-month prison sentence. But that ignores the facts of the case. The typical area for his crime that the FBI lies is between zero and six months in prison. But the prosecutor asked the judge to throw the book at Wolfe and send him to prison for two years, a severe punishment for counting the lie to the FBI. (For comparison, Trump Campaign advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 and received 30 days in prison.)

Neither the Wolfe nor the Stone case appear to involve any “rogue” actions by the prosecutor, such as recommending a prison sentence that goes beyond what is permitted by law.

The President rightly states that Wolfe was well connected in Washington. Many prominent officials asked the judge for leniency, including Republican Senator Richard Burr and Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who headed the Senate Intelligence Committee where Wolfe worked for years.

Müller and congress

Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

Facts first: There is no evidence that Müller lied to Congress about what a federal crime is. However, there is ample evidence that Stone did this. He was found guilty in five cases.

Trump did not say what lie he claimed Müller told Congress. Earlier, however, he had argued that Müller was not telling the truth when he testified to Congress in July that he had no further term as FBI director when he spoke to Trump about the job in May 2017, shortly before becoming a special adviser was appointed.

Mueller, who served as FBI director between 2001 and 2013, testified that during the interview with Trump in May 2017, he did not appear “as a candidate” for the job. He said: “My understanding was that I did not apply for this job. I was asked to contribute to what is needed to get the job done. “

The president’s allegation was undermined by Trump’s former top advisor Steve Bannon, who told Mueller’s team that the White House had invited Mueller “to offer a perspective on the FBI’s establishment.” The Mueller report also said, “Bannon said that, though the White House was considering asking Müller to become director again. He didn’t find the job.”

Bannon made similar comments in an interview with MSNBC in 2018, FactCheck.org found.