At the end of 1917, Sam Mendes heard someone sob. I realized it was me. After spending two hours in the trenches with two of the bravest heroes ever seen, boys who should go out to a pub rather than defend Britain against Germany, I realized that the only good thing that comes of the act of war, is a masterpiece of cinema like 1917.

Labeling an epic masterpiece in 1917 is a gross understatement. For two scary immersive hours, the film puts you on the warfront with two painfully young and serious British soldiers Will Schofield (George MacKay) and Tim Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) as they stride along the road punishing to inform a battalion in danger to cancel their plan of attack against the Germans which could kill 16.00 soldiers.

The camera has never been a greater ally for the Allied forces. Roger Deakins’ shaky camera follows our two heroes through their traumatic journey with diligence and concentration that prevents us from getting involved and immersing ourselves in a journey that takes them through treacherous bunkers, dark greenery and the threatening slush. It is impossible for the audience to sit comfortably with the popcorn in the theater taking the trauma from a distance.

Director Sam Mendes, building a battle arc that is clearly rooted in real heartbreaking facts, delves into the lives of the two painfully callous heroes to the point where we are filled with loathing for the whole process of war politics. In fact, I would highly recommend 1917 to all war traders in Hindustan who want a fight with Pakistan.

At one point, a senior officer (Colin Firth in a cameo) advises Schofield who is now making his way with the crucial message on the battlefront to stop all combat activity, to ensure that there is witnesses when it transmits the message. “Because some officers just want war.”

This film does not really offer us the luxury of knowing the protagonists intimately. They barely get a chance to talk to each other. But when one of them dies, we feel the loss as intensely as the living protagonist. The intense immersive power of 1917 comes from its brutal rejection of sentimentality. There is only one female character in the film, and she appears in a sequence of sublime splendor. And towards the end, when Schofield on the verge of complete collapse reached a forest where a British soldier sang a haunting song about going home to his mother and father, for his comrades, I was able to stop the sobs.

For a very long time, the two heroes are seen running in what seems to be a long uninterrupted shot. Mendes apparently shot the entire film in one take. I would find it hard to believe about another movie. 1917 aspires to an impossible fusion of the wartime frenzy and interpersonal grief, and succeeds beyond all expectations.

It is not an easy movie to watch. It takes you on the journey of the protagonists with a visual and emotional power that very few films have shown, and even less possessed in recent times or even distant. Much more than a war epic, it is quite simply one of the best films ever made. The other Oscar-nominated films this year are simply pale in comparison. Give the damn thing to 1917 and Mendes.

The sheer immediacy that director Mendes made in the story is like a hard punch in the solar plexus. The superimposition, the brutality inherent in these times of war with organic episodes of tenderness that never seem imposed, this film takes us on a journey that we can forget. Or forgive.

