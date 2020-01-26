Review of Doctor Who, Runaway of judoon: The last episode echoes vintage Moffat, but surely fans are already tired of the plot twists?

Doctor Who has become a happy and easy-to-digest mix of Sunday night escapism under his latest show runner, Chris Chibnall. He created Broadchurch, which was not always easy to follow and was certainly not cheerful. So congratulations to him for expanding his reach.

However, the inevitable criticism is that this simplicity comes at a price: that New Who lacks the diabolical complexity that was a hallmark when Sherlock Steven Moffat addressed the Tardis. Some fans prefer Chibnall’s vision. Others do not. One or two, and you will have to trust me on this, they have even connected to the Internet to discreetly share their concerns.

Does Chibnall take those criticisms seriously? As Baron Broadchurch, why should you care what others think? But then you have an episode like “Runaway of judoon,” which develops as a passionate cover version and not quite convincing in Moffat-vintage Who. It was like when Kylie Minogue caught the Manic Street Preachers and tried to do indie. Congratulations on trying, but stop it immediately.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/22 The crown – series 3

The creator of the successful Netflix show, Peter Morgan, has a lot of artistic license with this historical drama. But real eagle-eyed fans saw a mistake in the third season’s trailer. When Olivia Colman is shown as Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 1977 Silver Jubilee, the voiceover is wrong on the date of the Queen’s coronation in one year, saying that the Silver jubilee was 25 years after the Coronation . Actually it was 24 years, since his coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix

02/22 Wild Bill

The ITV detective drama about fish out of water stars Rob Lowe as a US police chief. UU. He wears four medal ribbons: Diamond Jubilee Medal, Gold Jubilee Medal, Queen’s Police Medal and Long Service Medal and Good Police Conduct. The problem is not only that they are in the wrong order, but you should not use any of them. He is an American who had not previously served in the British police.

Kudos / ITV

22/3 The X files

Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) states that his sister Samantha was kidnapped by aliens, but her memories are contradictory. During hypnotherapy regression therapy, he says he could not move at that time, but during flashbacks, he is perfectly capable of doing so. Mulder is also seen wearing a wedding ring in the “Travelers” episode of season five. Why did he never mention being married? Actually, Duchovny had recently married. But he added a great change to Mulder’s past.

4/22 Doctor Who

How old is the doctor? In the classical era, he says he is between 500 and several thousand years old. But in the revived series, David Tennant’s Doctor says he is 904 years old. Unless you’re lying, somewhere along the line, continuity has slipped.

05/22 The Sopranos

During Ralphie’s death scene in his kitchen, Tony Soprano is almost blinded by a spray can, but throws Ralphie to the ground and kills him. The scene was supposed to end with Tony putting his hands on the counter and gasping for air, but James Gandolfini, who plays Tony brilliantly, accidentally put his hand on the burners burning in the oven. The cry of pain was real, but this error worked perfectly for the scene.

HBO

22/6 Game of Thrones

The best moment in GoT was in the final season when a Starbucks cup is sitting on a wooden table next to Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. Nobody saw it? There were also plastic water bottles near the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos in the final episode.

HBO

22/7 The Simpsons

When Marge tells Homer that she is pregnant with Maggie in the episode “And Maggie three years ago”, which was first aired in 1995, you can see a photo of Maggie hanging on the wall of the living room, a suitable puncher , considering that this is before she is even born

8/22 Stranger Things

The second season of the television drama takes place in October 1984, one year after the first season. Given that the show is negotiated in nostalgia, I would have thought that they would hit the soundtrack, but they did not. Mistakes include The Smith’s song “There’s a light that never goes out” that sounds in the background during a flashback between Will and Jonathan. The problem is that this particular song by Smith was not released until 1986. There was also an engine error: the Barb Volkswagon Cabrio was made in 1988.

Netflix

9/22 supernatural

In the “Provenance” episode of the first season, it seems that the actors became a bit lazy, referring to the characters by their real names, not by the name of their character. Dean seems to call his brother “Jared,” when the character’s name is Sam Winchester and an extra calls the character Dean Winchester “Jensen,” which is again the name of the actor who plays him.

CW

10/22 Lost

It is one of those programs in which fans searched for clues and hidden meanings. But they collected more than expected. In the scene of the plane crash in the first episode, just before the turbine explodes, a mysterious dark object sweeps up only visible to fans who examine the scene frame by frame. Was it an early manifestation of the smoke monster? No, according to the producers, it was just a CGI mistake.

Rex features

11/22 The Big Bang Theory

At first there are more confusions of names in the long American sitcom. The aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, refers to her father as “Bob”, but once she shows up on the show, she is called “Wyatt.” There is also a plot error regarding the broken elevator in the apartment building. When they climbed the time machine up the stairs in the first season, Leonard explains to Howard that the elevator has been broken for two years. But Howard should know this considering he was there when Leonard exploded it. This is revealed during a flash back in a later episode, where it also states that the event took place five years ago, not two.

CBS Studios

12/22 Doctor Foster

The successful BBC drama had a continuity error when its star Suranne Jones is seen having a glass of wine in her kitchen. While swallowing wine and text messages from your phone, the refrigerator door in the background is open, then closed, then open, all by itself.

13/22 Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The first season states that vampires have no breath: it is confirmed when Angel cannot perform CPR. But vampires talk, gasp and even smoke, all of which requires breathing, while Spike is tortured to drowning.

14/22 friends

During a scene in season nine, episode 15 (“The One with the Mugging”), Jennifer Aniston was replaced by an alternate while her character Rachel was still on the scene. She sits at the table at the edge of the frame and even wears a different top. In another scene, Phoebe is chatting with her friend Monica, but she is not Monica. It is twice the body of Courteney Cox who has been neglected in the shot.

Rex features

Coronación Street 15/22

Fans laughed out loud when Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) finds Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) injured on the pavement and picks up his mobile phone to call emergency services. He managed to do it without touching the screen, unlocking his phone or dialing any number.

Rex features

16/22 Malcolm in the middle

In the American comedy about a dysfunctional family, when Lois comes out holding her ruined dress that is soaked to face her children, there is a crew member crouched in the hall holding a bucket.

Rex features

17/22 ER

Pediatric heartbreaker Doug Ross, played by George Clooney, had a son before his affair with Carol, didn’t he? Although he mentions the son several times in the first season, he states later in the series that he has no children.

Rex features

18/22 supernatural

In the first episode of this science fiction series, the steering wheel has disappeared from the whole spacecraft. Serenity’s Wash pilot, played by Alan Tudyk, can be seen improvising with his hands around an imaginary wheel. It is hard to believe that this error has not been caught.

Rex features

19/22 Twin Peaks

The mistake actually ended up changing the plot of the series. Allegedly, David Lynch accidentally caught crew member Frank Silva before the camera when his reflection appeared in a mirror in a scene where Laura Palmer was screaming. Lynch liked it so much that he decided to keep it and chose Silva as the character Killer Bob, a dark spirit that pursues Laura.

Rex features

20/22 Two and a half men

Charlie Sheen is seen talking on an iPhone upside down while sitting in a red car with a sexually dressed woman next to him.

Rex features

21/22 Downton Abbey

The big mistake did not happen on the screen, but in a promotional photo published online. It was a surprise to see a plastic water bottle perched on the mantle piece behind the Earl of Grantham and Lady Edith considering that the series is set in the 1920s. Other screen errors include a TV antenna on top of a house and double yellow lines on the road.

22/22 The Big Bang Theory

At first there are more confusions of names in the long American sitcom. The aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, refers to her father as “Bob”, but once she shows up on the show, she is called “Wyatt.” There is also a plot error regarding the broken elevator in the apartment building. When they climbed the time machine up the stairs in the first season, Leonard explains to Howard that the elevator has been broken for two years. But Howard should have known it considering he was there when Leonard exploded it. This is revealed during a flash back in a later episode, where it says that the event took place five years ago, not two.

CBS

1/22 The crown – series 3

The creator of the successful Netflix show, Peter Morgan, has a lot of artistic license with this historical drama. But real eagle-eyed fans saw a mistake in the third season’s trailer. When Olivia Colman is shown as Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 1977 Silver Jubilee, the voiceover is wrong on the date of the Queen’s coronation in one year, saying that the Silver jubilee was 25 years after the Coronation . Actually it was 24 years, since his coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix

02/22 Wild Bill

The ITV detective drama about fish out of water stars Rob Lowe as a US police chief. UU. He wears four medal ribbons: Diamond Jubilee Medal, Gold Jubilee Medal, Queen’s Police Medal and Long Service Medal and Good Police Conduct. The problem is not only that they are in the wrong order, but you should not use any of them. He is an American who had not previously served in the British police.

Kudos / ITV

22/3 The X files

Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) states that his sister Samantha was kidnapped by aliens, but her memories are contradictory. During hypnotherapy regression therapy, he says he could not move at that time, but during flashbacks, he is perfectly capable of doing so. Mulder is also seen wearing a wedding ring in the “Travelers” episode of season five. Why did he never mention being married? Actually, Duchovny had recently married. But he added a great change to Mulder’s past.

4/22 Doctor Who

How old is the doctor? In the classical era, he says he is between 500 and several thousand years old. But in the revived series, David Tennant’s Doctor says he is 904 years old. Unless you’re lying, somewhere along the line, continuity has slipped.

05/22 The Sopranos

During Ralphie’s death scene in his kitchen, Tony Soprano is almost blinded by a spray can, but throws Ralphie to the ground and kills him. The scene was supposed to end with Tony putting his hands on the counter and gasping for air, but James Gandolfini, who plays Tony brilliantly, accidentally put his hand on the burners burning in the oven. The cry of pain was real, but this error worked perfectly for the scene.

HBO

22/6 Game of Thrones

The best moment in GoT was in the final season when a Starbucks cup is sitting on a wooden table next to Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. Nobody saw it? There were also plastic water bottles near the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos in the final episode.

HBO

22/7 The Simpsons

When Marge tells Homer that she is pregnant with Maggie in the episode “And Maggie three years ago”, which was first aired in 1995, you can see a photo of Maggie hanging on the wall of the living room, a suitable puncher , considering that this is before she is even born

8/22 Stranger Things

The second season of the television drama takes place in October 1984, one year after the first season. Given that the show is negotiated in nostalgia, I would have thought that they would hit the soundtrack, but they did not. Mistakes include The Smith’s song “There’s a light that never goes out” that sounds in the background during a flashback between Will and Jonathan. The problem is that this particular song by Smith was not released until 1986. There was also an engine error: the Barb Volkswagon Cabrio was made in 1988.

Netflix

9/22 supernatural

In the “Provenance” episode of the first season, it seems that the actors became a bit lazy, referring to the characters by their real names, not by the name of their character. Dean seems to call his brother “Jared,” when the character’s name is Sam Winchester and an extra calls the character Dean Winchester “Jensen,” which is again the name of the actor who plays him.

CW

10/22 Lost

It is one of those programs in which fans searched for clues and hidden meanings. But they collected more than expected. In the scene of the plane crash in the first episode, just before the turbine explodes, a mysterious dark object sweeps up only visible to fans who examine the scene frame by frame. Was it an early manifestation of the smoke monster? No, according to the producers, it was just a CGI mistake.

Rex features

11/22 The Big Bang Theory

At first there are more confusions of names in the long American sitcom. The aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, refers to her father as “Bob”, but once she shows up on the show, she is called “Wyatt.” There is also a plot error regarding the broken elevator in the apartment building. When they climbed the time machine up the stairs in the first season, Leonard explains to Howard that the elevator has been broken for two years. But Howard should know this considering he was there when Leonard exploded it. This is revealed during a flash back in a later episode, where it also states that the event took place five years ago, not two.

CBS Studios

12/22 Doctor Foster

The successful BBC drama had a continuity error when its star Suranne Jones is seen having a glass of wine in her kitchen. While swallowing wine and text messages from your phone, the refrigerator door in the background is open, then closed, then open, all by itself.

13/22 Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The first season states that vampires have no breath: it is confirmed when Angel cannot perform CPR. But vampires talk, gasp and even smoke, all of which requires breathing, while Spike is tortured to drowning.

14/22 friends

During a scene in season nine, episode 15 (“The One with the Mugging”), Jennifer Aniston was replaced by an alternate while her character Rachel was still on the scene. She sits at the table at the edge of the frame and even wears a different top. In another scene, Phoebe is chatting with her friend Monica, but she is not Monica. It is twice the body of Courteney Cox who has been neglected in the shot.

Rex features

Coronación Street 15/22

Fans laughed out loud when Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) finds Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) injured on the pavement and picks up his mobile phone to call emergency services. He managed to do it without touching the screen, unlocking his phone or dialing any number.

Rex features

16/22 Malcolm in the middle

In the American comedy about a dysfunctional family, when Lois comes out holding her ruined dress that is soaked to face her children, there is a crew member crouched in the hall holding a bucket.

Rex features

17/22 ER

Pediatric heartbreaker Doug Ross, played by George Clooney, had a son before his affair with Carol, didn’t he? Although he mentions the son several times in the first season, he states later in the series that he has no children.

Rex features

18/22 supernatural

In the first episode of this science fiction series, the steering wheel has disappeared from the whole spacecraft. Serenity’s Wash pilot, played by Alan Tudyk, can be seen improvising with his hands around an imaginary wheel. It is hard to believe that this error has not been caught.

Rex features

19/22 Twin Peaks

The mistake actually ended up changing the plot of the series. Allegedly, David Lynch accidentally caught crew member Frank Silva before the camera when his reflection appeared in a mirror in a scene where Laura Palmer was screaming. Lynch liked it so much that he decided to keep it and chose Silva as the character Killer Bob, a dark spirit that pursues Laura.

Rex features

20/22 Two and a half men

Charlie Sheen is seen talking on an iPhone upside down while sitting in a red car with a sexually dressed woman next to him.

Rex features

21/22 Downton Abbey

The big mistake did not happen on the screen, but in a promotional photo published online. It was a surprise to see a plastic water bottle perched on the mantle piece behind the Earl of Grantham and Lady Edith considering that the series is set in the 1920s. Other screen errors include a TV antenna on top of a house and double yellow lines on the road.

22/22 The Big Bang Theory

At first there are more confusions of names in the long American sitcom. The aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, refers to her father as “Bob”, but once she shows up on the show, she is called “Wyatt.” There is also a plot error regarding the broken elevator in the apartment building. When they climbed the time machine up the stairs in the first season, Leonard explains to Howard that the elevator has been broken for two years. But Howard should have known it considering he was there when Leonard exploded it. This is revealed during a flash back in a later episode, where it says that the event took place five years ago, not two.

CBS

What Chibnall has prepared with “Runaway of Judoon” is opaque, a bit silly and tends to hit your head with how intelligent it is. We also get a great trick from Moffatian when the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) knows a version of herself from a different timeline. Suddenly you are seeing Doctor Two.

Yes, it is ridiculous (although far from Moffat’s recent fangs, but without fangs, he faces Dracula). But there is much to admire here too. It is an ordinary day in Gloucester when a squad of rhinos going into space in riot gear enters. They are the Judoon of the same name. And, under the powers conferred by the Galactic Empire (something like that anyway), they are putting the city locked.

This sounds like a job for the Doctor. Unfortunately, she is light years away feeling depressed because Gallifrey, her homeworld, has been destroyed (as we discovered in two parts of the New Year). Still, a Judoon invasion considers her a bit improper and she and the team go to the rescue.

read more

They arrive just in time to see squads of extras in latex trampling Gloucester, making their best pachyderm impressions of bad temper. Later, things become strange when it is revealed that the local tour guide Ruth (Jo Martin) is actually a manifestation of the Doctor from an alternative dimension. This arises when the Doctor discovers the Tardis, or at least a version of the Tardis, buried in the garden of the lighthouse where Ruth grew up.

Embarrassed? The Doctor certainly is and the viewers could be forgiven for feeling the same. Especially when Yaz, Ryan and Graham were taken by Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) of Torchwood. Barrowman is also a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice and, therefore, is able to inhabit two different dimensions at the same time. One is an extra-flat hell where the basic laws of the universe have been repealed. And the other is obviously Doctor Who this week.

Captain Jack has a message for the Doctor: “Beware of the lonely Cyberman.” Back in the vicinity of the earth, the two Doctors surpassed the mysterious woman Gallifreyan Gat (Ritu Arya). They trick her into destroying her with Doctor 2.0’s blaster (I have no idea how this happened, but now it seems a little late to start asking questions). And then Whittaker returns to Gloucester to meet his team.

What just happened? Chibnall in its second season is clearly being built towards an epic and convoluted resolution of Gallifrey’s history has been bombed. So far very complex. But, exhausted by years of Moffat’s twisted plots, is that what fans really want? Either way, that, it seems, is what we are getting.

.